The Week Ahead: February 20-26

VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

Enjoying that spring-like weather, Memphis? It’s another week of politics and music in the Bluff City, highlighted by the anticipated announcement Wednesday of acts that will be playing the Beale Street Music Festival in May. Here are some other highlights:

Shelby County commissioners meet Monday and we could get a better idea of when they intend to appoint someone to fill the state House seat Mark Lovell gave up last week just six weeks into a two-year term of office. Commissioners started fielding calls from those who want the appointment the same day that Lovell resigned. The special election, which will include separate primary elections before a general election, will depend on what Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam issues in a writ that declares the seat is vacant.

Before the Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, council members will again discuss the Beale Street entertainment district during committee sessions. Discussions to date have helped the newly elected council, which took office in January 2016, understand changes that have occurred in how Beale Street is governed.

The Beale Street Development Corp. called the shots until 2015 when its authority was changed and the city council created the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority to manage the district. The authority’s first main charge was to find a day-to-day manager for Beale Street, but that has yet to occur and the Downtown Memphis Commission continues to manage it daily on an interim basis as it has for three years.

The line-up for the Beale Street Music Festival is announced Wednesday – an event that always brings out the music critic in many of us. The three-day music festival in Tom Lee Park is a centerpiece of the month-long Memphis In May International Festival.

Meanwhile, Monday the Orpheum Theatre makes its own announcement – its 2017-2018 season of Broadway touring shows. There is a lot of speculation about “Hamilton” being on that card.

Speaking of music, the CMT series “Sun Records” makes it debut Thursday evening on the cable channel – a drama based on the historic Memphis record label started by Sam Phillips in the 1950s that changed popular music and gave birth to rock and roll. The previews and trailers for the series look like this will be pretty faithful to the true story, although one trailer included the Sam Phillips character telling someone that he came to Memphis from Nashville. Phillips came to Memphis from Florence, Alabama. The series was shot here in Memphis last summer so you will no doubt be seeing a lot of familiar scenery as well as faces.

Will Tucker, who will be playing the Scotty Moore role, is among those performing Monday at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square in what is billed as a Sun Records tribute. John Paul Keith and Chuck Mead as well as “special guests” are listed in ads for the evening performance.

If jazz is more your thing, Germantown Performing Arts Center has a double or triple play for you this week. Jazz piano prodigy Joey Alexander will perform in concert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The 13-year-old is one of the youngest musicians ever nominated for a Grammy Award. And Memphis vocalist Joyce Cobb will perform two shows as part of GPAC’s Jazz in the Box series on Friday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the center’s Black Box Theater. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff is the keynote speaker at a Wednesday morning breakfast at the Crescent Center in East Memphis hosted by the Greater Memphis Chamber. It will be Kustoff’s first since taking office in January as the new representative of the 8th Congressional District.

The city begins a set of four public meetings Thursday evening on a deannexation proposal by Mayor Jim Strickland administration. The Thursday kick-off is at First Assembly of God Church on Walnut Grove Road in Cordova – one of the seven areas the city is exploring possibly deannexing and making part of unincorporated Shelby County. The south Cordova area isn’t just the area recently annexed, but another part also annexed back in the 1980s. This piece of the proposal affects the largest number of people – 4,146.

Lots of politics Saturday.

The Shelby County Republican Party hosts its annual Lincoln Day Gala with attorney Alberto Gonzalez, the U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, as the keynote speaker. The Shelby County Democratic Party was abolished last year by the Tennessee Democratic Party and there still hasn’t been any move to reconstitute the group. But that isn’t stopping local Democrats from holding an Obama dinner as the Republicans are having their gala. The keynote speaker for the Democrat gathering is Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Rep. Bob Clement is in Cordova Saturday for a book signing of his political memoir.

For Memphis creatives, tech enthusiasts, innovators and other entrepreneurs, the place to be is Alchemy on Wednesday night. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Start Co. organization – the entity that works to kick-start Memphis’ startup community so that it “never stops starting,” as they say – will host an informal gathering at the restaurant at 940 S. Cooper St. On the agenda? Drinks and conversation. It’s a free event, but head on over to Eventbrite – link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/start-co-lounge-tickets-31138956457 – to register.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.