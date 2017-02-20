Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley Authority Board Elects Howorth As Chairman

The Associated Press

Updated 6:59PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The nation's largest public utility has elected Richard Howorth as new board chairman.

At its meeting Thursday, the Tennessee Valley Authority board picked the second-term member to become chairman May 19.

The ex-Oxford, Mississippi, mayor will replace chairwoman Lynn Evans, whose term expires May 18. Evans, the first African-American and first woman to lead the board, has been chairwoman since late January.

Howorth joined the board in 2011 and began his second term in December 2015. His term expires in May 2020.

President Donald Trump can appoint a new majority to the board by May, when the terms of Evans and another member expire. Three of nine seats are already vacant.

The federal utility serves more than 9 million people in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 74 276 2,450
MORTGAGES 93 384 3,098
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 108 792 5,463
BANKRUPTCIES 54 296 1,946
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 147 917
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 51 293 2,040
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 92 464

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.