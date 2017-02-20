Strickland Calls For Review of City Hall Escort List

VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings is reviewing a list of 81 citizens who cannot come to City Hall without a police escort to wherever they are going in the building after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland requested the review Saturday, Feb. 18.

And while Strickland signed a set of lists in January that amount to no-trespassing legal orders at his house for those named, his office said Saturday, Feb. 18, the legal order was for his home and not City Hall with police brass adding those names to the City Hall escort list later.

The review comes after The Commercial Appeal requested the list and published it Friday.

“I have never seen the security list at City Hall,” Strickland said in a written statement Saturday. “And it is my understanding that this type of security list for City Hall was created years ago by MPD.”

The list includes some who participated in a December “die-in” protest called by the Memphis Coalition of Concerned Citizens at Strickland’s home. It also includes citizens involved in a variety of protests in the last year from the July Black Lives Matter protest that shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge to the Overton Park Greensward protests and including the August BLM protest at Graceland’s annual candlelight vigil as well as the January protest at the Valero refinery over a proposed oil pipeline to the refinery.

The list takes in activists who have met with Strickland and been involved in recent protests on a number of causes.

The day after the Jan. 16 protest at Valero, Memphis Police Lt. A. Bonner issued a list of 14 people who were either arrested or appear to have been involved in the Valero protest that Bonner declares “have by personal communication from me or someone else with authority to act for me been ordered to stay off the described property.” The heading of the memo reads: “The following people have to be escorted at all times while inside City Hall.”

Strickland did not sign that list.

He did sign four lists on Jan. 4, several weeks after the December “die-in” protest at his home that specifically bars those named from his home address.

The fill-in-the-blanks police department form is known as an “authorization of agency” that amounts to a no trespassing legal order for whatever property is written into the order.

At the top of three of the four lists Bonner had handwritten: “Also have to be escorted while in City Hall.”

One of the three lists with the additional notation by Bonner is dated Jan. 4, the same day Strickland completed and signed the form.

Strickland’s statement Saturday specifically notes that the MPD added the names from the authorization of agency on Strickland’s home to the City Hall escort list.

“No one has been denied entry or access to City Hall,” Strickland said in his statement. “I have heard the concerns about the list, so I have asked Director Rallings to thoroughly review the policy and meet with me next week to discuss next steps.”

The Names:

81 citizens are listed in Memphis Police Department documents as requiring an escort any time they come to City Hall. These are their names along with what information was publicly available about them. Information in quotes is what Memphis Police included beside the names of 27 people in what is an undated version of the list.

?Dana Asbury: Arrested in July during Black Lives Matter protest for blocking Elvis Presley Boulevard and arrested again in August during Black Lives Matter protest during the annual candlelight vigil at Graceland.

Clay Ayers: Arrested in January pipeline protest for blocking entrance to Valero refinery.

Elaine Blanchard: Presbyterian minister and freelance writer at Focus Mid-South

Eric J. Bland: “former employee”

Theryn C. Bond: Coalition of Concerned Citizens member, Bond participated in the “die-in” at Strickland’s home in December

Monica Brown

Reginald Brown: “harassment and intimidation”

Theotis Brown: “harassment and intimidation”

Antonio Cathey: Active in Fight for $15 protests as well as Black Lives Matter protests

Erick Conner: Arrested in January pipeline protest for blocking entrance to Valero refinery

Hunter Dempster

Allison Devante: “threats”

Amber Duvall: Arrested in January pipeline protest for blocking entrance to Valero refinery. All charges dropped and case dismissed.

Earl Fisher: This appears to be a misspelling of Earle Fisher, pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, active in Coalition of Concerned Citizens and Black Lives Matter protests. Fisher is among the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit against the city and Elvis Presley Enterprises over the handling of demonstrations during the August candelight vigil outside Graceland. Fisher was among those turned away by police.

Keedran Franklin: part of the Fight for $15 movement locally, Franklin has also been involved in Black Lives Matter protests including the July 10 bridge protest and was among the marshals for the immigration travel ban protest Feb. 1 that drew a thousand marchers from Clayborn Temple to the National Civil Rights Museum. He also participated at the die-in protest at Strickland’s home in December.

Lorrie M. Garcia

Jasmine J. Gardner

Paul Garner: organizing coordinator of Memphis United, a coalition of groups formed four years ago in response to a Ku Klux Klan rally at the Shelby County Courthouse. Memphis United has been involved in a number of causes recently. Garner has been to City Hall most often in the last year advocating for a reconstitution of the city’s Civil Law Enforcement Review Board. Garner was arrested by police in January as he watched and video recorded the protest at the Valero refinery entrance, the second time he’s been arrested by police for recording them. The first arrest prompted then Police Director Toney Armstrong to issue a memo to officers telling them that they could not arrest a citizen for recording them.

Rachel Gay: arrested in pipeline protest last month for blocking entrance to Valero refinery. A disorderly conduct charge was dropped against her.

Frank Gibson: better known as Frank Gottie, the rapper and gang member with an anti-violence initiative, was among the organizers of what became the July 10 bridge protest. Gottie was among the organizers of what started as a march from the National Civil Rights Museum to the plaza at FedExForum. He then started an impromptu march from the Forum plaza that ended with marchers shutting down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge for several hours. Gottie was also involved in the protest two days later outside Graceland. He was later arrested on warrants accusing him of domestic violence.

Bernard Gillard: “vandalism”

William Paul Gillespie: “order of protection”

Detric Golden: Former University of Memphis basketball player who has done numerous youth camps and youth programs. Golden ran for Memphis Mayor in 2016, campaigning years in advance before switching to the race for an open city council seat in District 2.

Deann J. Green

Adam Guerrero: Guerrero is farm manager at Libertas School of Memphis and owner of SmartMule Urban Farms. He has been active in planting urban gardens on vacant land with city permission. He has complained occasionally about city and county crews cutting the lots as they mow all of the lots under their jurisdiction.

Katherine Hanson: arrested in pipeline protest last month for blocking entrance to Valero refinery.

Anthony Hayes: “former employee”

Devante Hill: Black Lives Matter protester who was among those who walked off the Hernando DeSoto Bridge protest July 10, arm in arm with Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings. He was arrested later on outstanding warrants for filing a false offense report and driving on a suspended license. The cases were dismissed. Hill has since taken police up on their invitation to undergo firearms training that police officers undergo.

Cedric D. Horton

Alexis Isbell

Ian Jefferies

William Johnson

Spencer Kaaz: Among high school students who started protests in Overton Park over Memphis Zoo overflow parking on the Greensward in the spring of 2014. Kaaz was arrested during the August candlelight vigil protests outside Graceland and the January pipeline protest that closed an entrance to the Valero refinery.

Hattie L. King: “former employee”

Christian Kirk

Aaron L. Lewis Jr.: Coalition of Concerned Citizens member and plaintiff in the lawsuit against the city and Elvis Presley Enterprises over how police handled the candlelight vigil protest

Stanley G. Lomax

Felicia Scarpati-Lomax

Joseph Lumpkin: “former employee”

Janelle E. Macklin

Demale McVay: rapper involved in Black Lives Matter protests, charged in September with raping an unconscious woman.

Eric Mills: “former employee”

Pamela Mobley

Ruby Montoya: Arrested in pipeline protest last month for blocking entrance to Valero refinery.

Willie Moore: “threats”

Charlie Darnell Nelson: “intimidation and harassment”

Fergus Nolan: Arrested in Greensward protests in 2016 as he photographed a police vehicle, charges were later dismissed.

Demetrius Parson: “former employee”

Deion D. Phillips

Darcie Polson

Stanley Polson

Taman Arafat Quran

Grazzan Hazem Quran

Sherman Raines: “disorderly conduct”

Olivia Ramirez: Arrested in pipeline protest last month for blocking entrance to Valero refinery.

Seema Rasoul: Arrested in pipeline protest last month for blocking entrance to Valero refinery.

Jessica Reznicek: Arrested in pipeline protest last month for blocking entrance to Valero refinery.

Jason F. Sharif

Elwood Shepard: “former employee”

Richard Smith: “criminal trespass”

Robert Smith

Maureen Spain: Arrested last May during Overton Park Greensward protests

Mary Stewart: mother of Darrius Stewart who died in a 2015 police shooting that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice reviewed. While District Attorney General Amy Weirich recommended a grand jury charge Officer Connor Schilling with voluntary manslaughter, the grand jury declined to indict Schilling on any charge. The U.S. Justice Department reviewed the case and found no federal charges were warranted. Mary Stewart is suing the city in a pending federal court civil case.

Terry Stewart

Deborah Sturdivant: “former employee”

Isareal Britt Taylor: “former employee”

Gregory Thompson: Arrested in August outside Graceland during protests at the annual candlelight vigil

Trevon E. Toney

Diane Townsend: “disorderly conduct”

Allyson Truly

Vivian Umfress: “former employee”

Gabriel Vaughn: “former employee”

Alamdulliah Wa-Salatus: “threats”

Equinta Washington: “former employee”

Bradley Watkins: executive director of Mid-South Peace and Justice Center. Watkins has been at City Hall a lot in the last year seeking a reconstitution of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board.

George Weaver: “harassment”

Jvanni Webster

Adam F. White

Antwuan J. Williams

Kanekia Wilson: “former employee”

Kent Young: “former employee”