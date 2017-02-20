New Housing Market in Recovery

VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

Memphis and Shelby County saw a much stronger new housing market in 2016 than it’s seen in the last several years.

Builder confidence continues to grow, with 961 new-home starts in 2016 compared to 898 new-home starts in 2015, amounting to a 7 percent increase for the year. This is the most new-home starts Shelby County has seen since the crash of the housing market in 2007.

New-home sales rose 7 percent as well, with 921 sales compared with 859 in 2015. With new-home starts outpacing the number of new-home sales for the year, unsold inventory levels rose 15 percent.

The Artesian condos, located Downtown on Riverside Drive, contributed 95 new-home sales to the market in 2016 as the 143-unit luxury complex nearly sold out.

Arlington/Lakeland’s 38002 ZIP code had the most new-home starts for the year, with 198 permits filed averaging $249,513, as well as the most new-home sales, with 170 averaging $297,764.

Wilsons Crossing in Arlington recorded 37 new-home sales averaging $294,452. Homebuilder Grant & Co. has completed phase one of the subdivision and is expected to start phase two in 2017. There are 81 lots in the subdivision, of which about half have been built in the first phase.

Fountain Brook, located in Cordova’s 38016 ZIP code, had the most new-home starts for the year with 41 permits filed averaging $183,010. At the end of 2016 the subdivision had 108 vacant lots, 12 new houses in inventory and 38 new-home sales for the year averaging $214,000.

Regency Homebuilders is the primary builder in the subdivision, which was originally developed in 2005 before the housing market crash. Cadence Bank reclaimed most of the vacant lots through foreclosure in 2010 and resold them to investors, who then sold them to Regency Homebuilders, which has been building out the subdivision since 2012.

Wendy Greenlaw, business development manager for real estate information company Chandler Reports, can be reached at wendy@chandlerreports.com.