Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

Haslam Names Rolfe as Commissioner of Economic Development

The Associated Press

Updated 6:59PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has named Nashville businessman Bob Rolfe as the new commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Rolfe succeeds Randy Boyd, who stepped down at the start of the month and is widely expected to launch a bid to succeed the term-limited governor next year.

Rolfe is the chairman and CEO of Medical Reimbursements of America, a company serving 500 hospitals and health systems across the country. He previously co-founded the private equity partnership West End Holdings and worked as an investment banker at J.C. Bradford and Co.

Rolfe earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Alabama and his master business administration degree at Vanderbilt University. He currently serves on the advisory board of Vanderbilt's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 74 276 2,450
MORTGAGES 93 384 3,098
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 108 792 5,463
BANKRUPTCIES 54 296 1,946
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 147 917
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 51 293 2,040
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 92 464

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.