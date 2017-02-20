Grant Begins New North Memphis Rebuilding Effort

VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

North Memphis was once a place where heavy manufacturing was across the street from residential development and mom-and-pop retail was just down the street.

It was a thriving, blue-collar area of Memphis with block clubs, union halls, grassroots politics, lumber yards and nightclubs.

Heavy manufacturing at Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., Bruce Chemical and Humko is long gone. And there are growing gaps on some blocks that were once complete rows of houses.

Any move to restore North Memphis will inevitably bring questions about the impact of new development on existing residents and businesses. It is specifically a concern about gentrification.

A coalition of North Memphis community groups looking to rebuild and restore the different areas of North Memphis were awarded a $1 million technical assistance grant last week that the city applied for.

And Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the plan for the remake of North Memphis comes at a time when there is low risk of gentrification.

“Memphis has so much available housing stock that I don’t see true gentrification being a problem for years and years and years,” he said last week as he announced the grant. “I don’t see that as a major stumbling block. This area hasn’t seen much attention in the last decade.”

The coalition, Memphis Partners for Resilient Communities, was awarded the grant from the Strong, Prosperous and Resilient Communities Challenge – or SPARCC.

The announcement continues Strickland’s insistence that coming big redevelopment projects – notably Crosstown Concourse – should have a spillover effect.

The Klondike section of North Memphis is near the concourse on the other side of Jackson Avenue.

“We’ve got to talk to the neighbors and what they are looking for,” Strickland said of how redevelopment plans across North Memphis might unfold. “Some initial discussion is they’d like some more retail options. But I’m not going to speak for them. … We will touch the citizens on an individual neighborhood basis.”

Memphis City Council chairman Berlin Boyd, whose district includes the area, wants North Memphis to rebuild itself as a place where homeowners work and live.

“What actually drew people to move into North Memphis? It was an abundance of jobs,” he said. “They had a plethora of jobs. The one thing that we must do is start going out and making available to repurpose some of this existing commercial property – to provide it as opportunities for developers, whether they are commercial, manufacturing, industrial – to start creating environments where we can start bringing jobs back to North Memphis.”

Carnita Atwater of the New Chicago Community Development Corp. wants to see locally grown manufacturing.

“It is my desire to build brand new housing with solar panels … and then build a training school and a manufacturing facility,” she said.

The grant to Memphis Partners for Resilient Communities is part of a three-year, $90 million nationwide initiative to bolster communities.

Memphis is one of six cities where SPARCC awarded the planning and technical assistance grants. The other initial SPARCC sites include Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area, California.