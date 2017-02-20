Commission Debates Support for Medical Marijuana Bill

VOL. 132 | NO. 36 | Monday, February 20, 2017

The Shelby County Commission takes up medical marijuana Monday, Feb. 20, in what will be the second pot debate it has had in two months.

The item on Monday’s agenda is a resolution that would back a bill in the Tennessee Legislature making marijuana for medical purposes legal in Tennessee. The commission will decide whether to back the bill by Republican state Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby, oppose it or take no stand on it.

The position would be part of the commission’s legislative packet of priorities for what it wants to see in the current legislative session.

Faison’s bill would decriminalize the growing, manufacturing, dispensing and use of the cannabis plant for medical purposes. Doctors would have to get a special license from the state to prescribe pot for their patients and doctors would also administer the use of cannabis cards that certify someone is a medical user of marijuana.

Faison’s bill creates a state commission as part of the state Department of Health to establish regulations, the price of licenses and safety measures. The conditions for medical use would also include a list of medical conditions for which marijuana can be legally prescribed in Tennessee. They include cancer, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, spasticity, multiple sclerosis, painful peripheral neuropathy, refractory seizures and seizure disorder.

The commission voted down in December an ordinance that would have matched a city of Memphis ordinance allowing local law enforcement the option of writing a civil summons or ticket with a $50 fine for possession of half an ounce of marijuana or less.

The ordinance would have applied to unincorporated areas of the county and given the same civil summons option to Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

Use of the city ordinance has been put on hold since a November legal opinion from Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery who wrote that the ordinance in Memphis and a similar one in Nashville are not enforceable and cover something already governed by state law.

The city council and the commission each weighed the benefits that being able to write a ticket for possession of small amounts of pot would have on criminal justice system reform versus the message it would send to those using and dealing drugs.

The medical marijuana debate in the Legislature so far has been along different lines, with Faison touting some conservative support for the measure as long as it is limited to medical use only.

The commission meets at 3 p.m. at the Vasco Smith Administration Building, 160 N. Main St. Follow the meeting @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live coverage.