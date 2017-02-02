Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

Wilson Named Circuit Judge in 5 North Mississippi Counties

The Associated Press

Updated 2:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A DeSoto County Court judge is being promoted to a circuit judgeship for five counties in northern Mississippi.

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Wednesday that he has appointed Celeste Wilson of Southaven to the bench in Desoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Yalobusha counties. She begins next Monday.

A special election to fill the rest of the circuit judge's term will be held in November.

Wilson fills a vacancy created when a longtime circuit judge, Bobby Chamberlin, was elected to the state Supreme Court. He was sworn in last month.

Wilson has been a county court judge since 2009. She was an assistant district attorney from 2002 to 2008 in the counties where she will become circuit judge. She earned her law degree from the University of Memphis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 185 1,590
MORTGAGES 83 240 2,029
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 481 3,337
BANKRUPTCIES 53 158 1,219
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 85 554
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 66 185 1,310
MARRIAGE LICENSES 8 35 264

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.