Wilson Named Circuit Judge in 5 North Mississippi Counties

VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A DeSoto County Court judge is being promoted to a circuit judgeship for five counties in northern Mississippi.

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Wednesday that he has appointed Celeste Wilson of Southaven to the bench in Desoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Yalobusha counties. She begins next Monday.

A special election to fill the rest of the circuit judge's term will be held in November.

Wilson fills a vacancy created when a longtime circuit judge, Bobby Chamberlin, was elected to the state Supreme Court. He was sworn in last month.

Wilson has been a county court judge since 2009. She was an assistant district attorney from 2002 to 2008 in the counties where she will become circuit judge. She earned her law degree from the University of Memphis.

