Temple Israel Expanding Into Crosstown Concourse

495 N Watkins St.

Memphis, TN 38104

Tenant: Temple Israel

Details: In a letter that went out to its congregation over the weekend, Temple Israel announced plans to expand into the Crosstown Concourse this summer.

Officials said the new Crosstown campus won’t be a second synagogue, but will instead enhance the Temple’s community outreach programs.

“We believe that Temple will thrive in Crosstown and that you, the members, will be truly amazed by the collaboration in the years ahead,” Temple Israel president Elkan Scheidt said in the email. “Crosstown’s creativity, innovation, and social-action focus aligns seamlessly with Temple and Reform Judaism’s inclusive philosophy.”

Temple Israel formed a preliminary Crosstown committee, which included Cara Greenstein, Alex Shindler, Daniel Kiel, Meggan Kiel, Bruce Landau, Susanne Landau, Joanna Lipman, Josh Lipman, Liz Rudnick and Elton Parker to discuss the move before deciding to sign a lease for a 1,200-square-foot “Midtown Living Room” in the Concourse.

“By offering countless programming and Tikkun Olam opportunities, Temple Israel Crosstown will bring the celebrated Temple Israel spirit of 38120 to 38104,” the announcement went on to say. “It will also become a new member gateway for unaffiliated Downtown/Midtown Jews and newcomers to Memphis.”

“Tikkun Olam, Hebrew for “repairing this broken world,” expresses the fundamental Jewish idea that what we do to heal the hurt and help those who are suffering most – in our city and in this world – is what matters most to the one God who loves us all,” Rabbi Micah Greenstein, senior rabbi at Temple Israel, said.

The email outlined some of the programs Temple Israel could offer in Crosstown, such as partnerships with their Crosstown neighbors, lunch and learns, baby-and-me classes, Hebrew tutoring and Women of Reformed Judaism-Sisterhood knitting for the Manna House.

Temple Israel, which is located at 1376 E. Massey Road, was founded in 1854 as the first permanent Jewish house of worship in Tennessee and now serves 1,500 member families in the Memphis area.

3444 Plaza Ave.

Memphis, TN 38111

Permit Amount: $295,000

Application Date: January 2017

Owner: Finard Properties

Tenant: Kroger

Details: Kroger has filed a building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for more renovations to its Poplar Plaza location, which includes a new Starbucks kiosk.

The $295,000 permit calls for renovations to the seating area with the addition of a full-service Starbucks kiosk at the 3444 Plaza Ave. Kroger in the Poplar Plaza Shopping Center near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street.

The changes come about four years after Kroger built an entirely new, 81,500-square-foot building within Poplar Plaza to replace its former store there. Poplar Plaza’s owner, Finard Properties, had to reconfigure the layout of several tenants to accommodate construction of the supermarket, which is the largest in the Memphis area.

190 Forest Hill-Irene Rd.

Cordova, TN 38018

Permit Amount: $1.8 million

Application Date: January 2017

Owner: P and P Legacy LLC

Tenant: P and P Legacy LLC

Architect: WalkerArch LLC

Contractor: Grinder Haizlip Construction

Details: Contractor Grinder Haizlip Construction recently filed a $1.8 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build a new day care near the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Bazemore roads in Cordova.

The permit calls for site work, a wood frame,utilities and other elements “for construction of day care.” P and P Legacy LLC was listed as both the owner and tenant for the 190 N. Forest Hill Irene Road location.

Collierville-based WalkerArch LLC is listed as the architect.

8015 Bellevue Pkwy.

Cordova, TN 38016

Permit Amount: $4.5 million

Application Date: January 2017

Owner: Build to Suit Inc.

Tenant: BioLife Plasma Services

Contractor: Chris Woods Construction Co.

Details: Contractor Chris Woods Construction Co. filed a $4.5 million building permit with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to construct a new 16,700-square-foot health care clinic at 8015 Bellevue Parkway near Germantown Parkway in Cordova.

Build to Suit Inc. is listed as the owner, while BioLife Plasma Services is listed as the tenant.

BioLife Plasma Services is a plasma collection facility that is subsidiary of the international biotechnology company, Shire.

3592 Knight Arnold Rd.

Memphis, TN 38118

Sale Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Performance Properties

Buyer’s Agent: Brian Califf of NAI Saig Co.

Seller: Shelby Residential & Vocational Services

Seller’s Agent: Hank Martin, also of NAI Saig Co.

Details: A nearly 3-acre parcel with a pair of 30,000-plus-square-foot buildings near the Memphis International Airport has sold for $300,000.

The parcel, which is located at 3592 Knight Arnold Road near Kathy Cove, is home to a 35,000-square-foot warehouse and a 31,200-square-foot office building.

Brian Califf of NAI Saig Co. represented the buyer, Performance Properties, while Hank Martin, also of NAI Saig Co. represented the seller, Shelby Residential & Vocational Services.