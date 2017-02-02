Nonprofit Alliance CEO Nancy McGee Retiring

VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

Nancy McGee, who has given 25 years of service to the Alliance for Nonprofit Excellence, is retiring as CEO of the organization but will remain with the alliance as CEO emeritus through April of this year.

Kevin Dean, former executive director of Literacy Mid-South, has been named interim CEO.

“Nancy has been essential in building the Alliance for Nonprofit Excellence into the vibrant organization it is today,” said Carrie Burke, chairwoman of the alliance’s board of directors. “We are fortunate that Nancy is leaving us with a strong foundation and vision for the future, and that the timing allowed for Kevin Dean, a talented, proven leader with ample nonprofit experience, to assume the role as interim CEO.”

McGee led the organization as it grew from a small grant-writing center to a holistic nonprofit support organization that offers management services to more than 200 members. Today, the alliance provides educational opportunities and support to local nonprofit organizations in areas of financial sustainability, human capital, impact and advocacy.

Additionally, McGee spearheaded a statewide study of the economic impact of nonprofits across the state of Tennessee showing that nonprofits are the state’s sixth largest industry and generate more than 10 percent of our gross state product.

One of her recent, most-recognized accomplishments is the establishment of the Nonprofit Advisory Council in 2016, a group of nonprofit leaders that provides counsel to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his cabinet on issues impacting the community, including health and human services, housing, youth development, community development and crime prevention.

Under McGee’s leadership, the alliance brought more than $265 million in national grant funding to Memphis nonprofits. McGee will continue to serve as the coordinator of the council in her CEO emeritus role.

“It’s been a privilege to serve Memphis’ nonprofit community and see firsthand the on-the-ground work that is being done by nonprofit leaders who are passionate and committed to making this community a better place to live,” McGee said. “I’ve served with The Alliance for 25 years - it’s time for me to take a step back.

“I’m leaving the organization in good hands; Kevin and I have known each other for many years, and he possesses the leadership skills and ambition needed to continue the implementation of our strategic plan.”

During his time as executive director of Literacy Mid-South, Dean brought attention for the organization by streamlining organization operations, developing engaging programing and aggressively fundraising – ultimately tripling the organization’s liquid assets. In recent months, Dean has served local nonprofits as a consultant through his own consulting firm, Kevin Dean Consulting.

Dean and the board of directors will evaluate the alliance’s progress toward goals laid out in its three-year strategic plan from 2015, making necessary adjustments to further the organization’s initiatives.

“The Alliance for Nonprofit Excellence has provided an important service for nonprofits in our area for 25 years,” Dean said. “I am honored to take on the interim CEO role for the organization, and it will be my goal to further enhance what Nancy built in her tenure with the organization both for current and future nonprofit members and so we can best impact the community for the long term.”