Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

GOP Lawmaker Wants Tennessee IDs to Identify Non-Citizens

The Associated Press

Updated 2:51PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican lawmakers want to require government-issued IDs in Tennessee to prominently feature the words "alien" or "non-U.S. citizen" in capital letters for anyone without permanent residency status.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2jvRhbs) that the bill is sponsored by Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge and Sen. Ed Jackson of Jackson.

Non-citizens are able to apply for temporary driver's licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.

State lawmakers have tried in the past to require the written portion of the license test to be offered only in English, but economic development officials argued that the change could have hurt investment foreign companies.

Temporary driver's licenses expire on the same date as visas to work or study in the United States.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 185 1,590
MORTGAGES 83 240 2,029
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 481 3,337
BANKRUPTCIES 53 158 1,219
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 85 554
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 66 185 1,310
MARRIAGE LICENSES 8 35 264

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.