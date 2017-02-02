Goldman Sachs Exec Talks Trump, Economy at U of M

VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

The first question presented to this week’s speaker at the latest Economic Club of Memphis gathering mentioned President Donald Trump by name.

Someone wanted to know whether the speaker, Timothy O’Neill, co-head of Goldman Sachs’ investment management division, thought Trump might reappoint Janet Yellin to chair the Federal Reserve. O’Neill shrugged off answering definitely one way or the other, but his entire presentation was a bit like that first question – with the shadow of a newly inaugurated, controversial president looming over, well, everything.

O’Neill stepped in front of an audience at the University of Memphis Holiday Inn Tuesday, Jan. 31, to begin his remarks only moments after Trump announced his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

O’Neill, who’s been with Goldman Sachs since 1985, attempted to contextualize current events to reassure the crowd of Memphis business executives before him, laying out his thoughts on the economic and political landscape of the moment.

His basic message: it’s going to be OK.

“Peel away all the rhetoric around these issues,” he said. “You’ve got rates going up, fiscal policy that’s stimulative, you have regulations being rolled back, you have a president that actually is America-first as he says, and what you have in that cocktail – absent the rhetoric – is a pro-growth, pro-inflation and pro-equity environment.

“What we’re living through right now is volatility. Political volatility, which is being translated to market volatility. So the best advice I can give in this context is – have a frame on things, and stay with the frame.”

O’Neill went on to assert that if everyone in the crowd – which consisted of bankers, finance professionals and other business leaders – were closing their eyes and focused only on the president’s message, it might be easy to mistake Trump for Ronald Reagan.

And there have been a lot of messages, to say the least.

Only a few days before O’Neill’s presentation, for example, the top executive at his employer – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein – sent a voicemail to all Goldman employees criticizing Trump’s controversial travel ban that’s dominated headlines in recent days. “This is not,” Blankfein told employees, “a policy we support.”

Trump, it should be noted, has tapped prominent Goldman Sachs alums to fill key posts in his administration, figures like former Goldman executive Steven Mnuchin who Trump nominated as Treasury secretary.

Here are some of the themes and political flashpoints O’Neill told Memphis business leaders to watch for in 2017 that will affect investing and the economy:

• The promise of infrastructure spending. President Obama, O’Neill argued, spent $1 trillion on infrastructure and “didn’t get a whole lot done – that money didn’t really get into the economy.” The Trump administration, though, is likely to try and tackle a big infrastructure spending bill to juice the economy, he said. “It’s a popular thing to do, politically.”

• Tax reform. This could include a mix of rate reductions, corporate reform and closing of loopholes.

• Populism. The wave of anger at the status quo that swept Trump into office and spurred Brexit in the U.K. is continuing to fuel policies around immigration and trade – expect that to continue, O’Neill says.

• Don’t look for entitlement reform anytime soon, despite the fact that Republicans control the White House and Congress.

“I think that’s an embedded cost in the system,” O’Neill said. “I think we’ll be talking about that for a long time.

“It’s very hard to carve it back. If anything, I think it actually ends up going the other way, where they actually end up adding more benefits … A president who doesn’t have an overwhelming mandate and a blank check won’t be able to get anything done.”