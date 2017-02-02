Creative Aging Delivers Music as Therapy

VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

With his acoustic electric guitar and pedalboard, Steve Johnston is a one-man memory band: He is Roy Orbison singing “Oh, Pretty Woman” and Elvis Presley chanting the chorus of “Johnny B. Goode” and crooning “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear.”

Johnston is working a small lounge area of The Village at Germantown. It’s a weekday afternoon. And about half his audience of a dozen or so senior adults is in wheelchairs. That doesn’t stop them from catching a rhythm.

They clap. They tap their toes. They sing or, in some cases, whisper.

At one point, a 94-year-old woman known as “Weezie” rolls her wheelchair forward, to the center of the stage as it were. She is grinning, clapping, and almost bouncing as she finds her still pleasant voice. Most of all, she is connecting to a time and place that if not for the musician just a few feet away might be lost to her forever.

“She loves it,” said Brendra Olloway, activities director at The Village at Germantown. “Every verse, she knows.”

Johnston, 64, as a regular performer paid by nonprofit Creative Aging Mid-South, is perpetually on tour in town as he goes from rehab and retirement centers to assisted living residences to nursing homes and back again; he also plays in Sun Studio and Rod Stewart tribute bands and does some traveling beyond Memphis.

He’s been doing gigs like this one for about eight years. He knows what his audiences want.

“A lot of oldies, only the big hits,” Johnston said of his playlist. “It’s very fulfilling to put smiles on these folks’ faces. I get to know them. I play here once a month.”

Since 2005, Creative Aging has been bringing the arts to senior adults. Musical performances are the most popular. In total, says executive director Meryl Klein, their various artists have given more than 6,000 performances and Creative Aging has paid out about $1 million for the performances. She is always looking for new performers, too, and can be contacted at mklein@creativeagingmidsouth.org.

“You see people come alive,” Klein said of the music’s impact.

She recalls a man who had suffered a stroke. He had lost his ability to speak.

“But he could sing,” Klein said. “That was his only opportunity to communicate.”

She remembers another woman being emotionally “closed up.” Then the music started, a tune she recognized.

“She just threw her head back and started singing,” said Klein.

The research, Klein says, is clear: music is therapy for older people, perhaps especially for those in various stages of dementia.

In short: With music, they require less medication, make fewer doctor visits and experience less depression. And depression, Klein says, is the greatest threat to their well-being.

On this day, there is much dancing. Maybe not the conventional kind with couples gliding across the floor, but Brendra Olloway finds dance partners all around the room. She helps a woman sitting at a table to her feet so she can stand and sway a little. A man in a neck brace and his left arm in a sling that she gently guides onto the dance floor and holds up. He grins the whole time.

Johnston winds down one number and says, “I better end it. Looks like Brendra is getting worn out.”

Said Olloway: “He out-danced me.”

Olloway easily could be a spectator. But she understands the dancing engages people at a different level.

“It brings back memories,” she said.

Klein recalls another man, an Alzheimer’s patient, dancing as though without a care in the world, and saying, “I may die tomorrow, but I’ll die happy.”

At its core, that’s what the Creative Aging mission is about – bringing happiness into the day. Olloway says people are always asking when Johnston or some other performer will be back.

The good time that people have over an hour on one afternoon becomes a ripple across the water, stirring sweet echoes and leaving hopeful anticipation in its wake.

Said Olloway: “It’s a better pill than any medicine.”