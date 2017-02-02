Connecting People at Heart of Plans For $12M Friendship Park

VOL. 132 | NO. 24 | Thursday, February 02, 2017

Heartsong Church and the Memphis Islamic Center, neighbors in Cordova, are shattering notions of hatred and divisiveness seen elsewhere in the world with plans to develop a $12 million Friendship Park connecting their two properties.

When Memphis Islamic Center moved into the neighborhood in 2009, Heartsong hung a sign in its front parking lot welcoming them. That gesture led to the center asking to use part of Heartsong’s building for prayers during the month of Ramadan since their mosque was still under construction. Heartsong was even more generous, letting the Islamic center use their main sanctuary.

“The two congregations began learning more and more about each other, and a lot of barriers were falling down – barriers of ignorance and fear on both sides,” said cardiologist Dr. Bashar Shala, chairman of the Memphis Friendship Foundation, which was formed to steer the park project. “That genuine friendship that was born touched a lot of lives in both congregations. We felt the need to continue to grow that relationship, extend it beyond the congregation and share it throughout the community.”

Over years, Heartsong and the Memphis Islamic Center began celebrating Thanksgiving together and having regular picnics and gatherings. The idea for a park where people could meet, share ideas and start developing friendships was formed.

“This project came about through the friendship we and the Memphis Islamic Center have together, and that friendship has always been there over the years,” said pastor Steve Stone, one of the founding members of Heartsong Church, 800 N. Houston Levee Road. “I think the park will be a jewel in the crown of Memphis. We hope it will be a physical monument of friendship to the world.”

“The park is just a vehicle, a tool for developing friendships,” said Shala. “We thought of it as a way of getting people to sit together, play together, communicate and connect. Start building friendships and look beyond ethnicity, religion, race, or gender biases. Just connect on a basic human level and see how much they have in common. When people share basic joys, they connect.”

Around the time of the 10th anniversary of 9/11, the two congregations garnered a lot of attention internationally for the fact that they were working together as neighbors.

“We started thinking that we had a responsibility, with the world in the shape that it is, to keep this going with some kind of marker or monument, so the idea for a park was born,” Stone said. “So we got some people from both of our congregations together to talk about it, and it just blew up. And in the years since it has kept blowing up so that we feel like it’s a project that came into our hearts and minds, but it became much bigger than us.”

Current plans for the park call for eight to 20 acres, depending on how much adjacent land on Humphreys Road the groups are able to acquire.

As early as 2011, when the foundation needed to quickly raise $106,000 to buy a parcel for the park, they were able to raise the money in less than a month with donations coming in from three countries and 10 different states, according to Friendship Foundation treasurer Jeffrey Lee, an area vice president with Konica Minolta.

Since the church and mosque sit across the street from one another, an enclosed steel “friendship bridge” will connect parkland on each side of the street, with steel trees on each end and a tree house café on the bridge to provide refreshments, relaxation and a place for interaction.

A friendship center will allow visitors to get informed and educated about the park, and pavilions, gazebos and mini plazas throughout the park will encourage and enhance interaction, education and communication.

What is being called the World Stage Amphitheater will provide a venue for performances and presentations, and “Let’s Connect” stations will give visitors the chance to interact with people around the world and will feature translations of various languages.

“We’re wanting to make it high-tech, high-touch, experiential,” said Stone. “Our working model in our mind is a mini Epcot Memphis, not on the scale of Epcot but something that is experiential in that way.”

Translation software will be used so that people streaming from other countries will be able to converse in their own language and hear responses in their native tongue.

“Just as the National Civil Rights Museum is a symbol here in Memphis for civil rights, we think Friendship Park will be a symbol for Muslim-American relationships,” Lee said.

The congregations received expertise from various people over the past couple of years to help guide the planning process. Stone credits Pam Beasley, Germantown Parks director and a member of Heartsong’s board of directors, with connecting them to Tom Norcrist, a vice president of Playcore playground company, and John Jackson III, a local landscaping engineer who worked on the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial.

A $40,000 grant from the Greenprint consortium helped the groups come up with a master plan for the site, and a grant from the Assisi Foundation is helping the foundation get materials together to be used for fundraising.

“I always tell people that nationally and locally it plays as a feel good story, but in places around the world it plays as a miracle story that Christians and Muslims are doing things together and loving each other and working on friendship together,” Stone said.

He hopes the park becomes a launching pad for other initiatives like friendship awards and programs to help overcome bullying and for helping people make friends with others. Stone also envisions cultural fairs, weddings and other celebrations at the park, as well as establishing relationships with groups like Shelby County Schools to bring students out to learn more about diversity.

“Our conviction is that making friends across racial, cultural and faith lines does make the world a safer and more joyful place, so we’ve come to believe it’s pretty important work,” said Stone, who expects to hire a project director this year.

The hope is to raise $5 million in first-phase funds and possibly break ground in the next 18 to 24 months.

“Really the idea is to build or create world peace one friendship at a time,” Shala said. “As a minority and as an American Muslim living in this country, I know there are a lot of good people and a lot of support around us.”