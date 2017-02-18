February 17-23, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 8 | Saturday, February 18, 2017

2015: Eric Trump, son of future President Donald Trump, is in Memphis for the opening of the new Eric Trump Foundation Surgery and ICU Center at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The facility is part of the $198 million Kay Research and Care Center that will also include a proton therapy center and the Marlo Thomas Center for Global Education and Collaboration.

A pledge of $20 million over several years from the Eric Trump Foundation makes the surgery and ICU center possible. Trump cuts the ribbon five months after Secretary of State and future Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton visits St. Jude to formally open the Marlo Thomas Center.

1997: On the front page of The Daily News, a survey of local salaries by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Memphis shows many professions with a lower local salary than the national median salary for that profession. Schoolteachers in Memphis have a median average annual salary of $32,000 compared with $32,600 nationally. Memphis warehouse workers make about $24,719 compared with $35,368 nationally. And construction workers locally make $21,520 compared with $22,179 nationally.

“Occupational salaries in Memphis compare favorably with national averages,” the bureau’s report reads. “The Economic Research Institute’s data indicate that Memphians engaged in many occupations may be able to live better in Memphis than in many other areas.”

1977: Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital reports a record number of patients from earlier in the month – 142. Hospital President Charles Bradley attributes the increase to the normally high number of children the hospital sees with respiratory ailments in the winter and the admission of surgical patients that normally would have gone to the Tobey Unit of the City of Memphis Hospital. Earlier in the month, Le Bonheur opened a new 38-bed Infant Care Unit.