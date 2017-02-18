VOL. 10 | NO. 8 | Saturday, February 18, 2017

Clayborn Temple and IRIS Orchestra will co-present a concert titled “Celebrating the Past: Creating a Future” in honor of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. The intergenerational, community-building concert celebrates the music and memories of the civil rights movement. Cost is free. Visit irisorchestra.org or claybornreborn.org.

Opera Memphis will perform Gilbert & Sullivan’s family classic “The Pirates of Penzance” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. In conjunction with the show, Opera Memphis is partnering with the Mid-South Buccaneers for Pirate Fest – a free afternoon of pirate games, art activities, stories and live music from the Bluff City Barnacles – Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GPAC. Pirate Fest is free for everyone (no tickets needed); tickets to the performance can be purchased at operamemphis.org.

HopeWorks will host its ninth annual Morning of Hope Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Esplanade Banquet and Conference Center, 901 Cordova Station. The breakfast will feature three speakers from HopeWorks’ board of directors: B. Chris Simpson, Eric Gentry and Bob Turner. Funds raised will go toward the organization’s $750,000 capital campaign to purchase and renovate a building on Summer Avenue. Tickets are $60. Visit whyhopeworks.org.

Memphis City Councilwoman Jamita E. Swearengen will host a Community Development and Economic Empowerment Workshop Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Orange Mound Community Center gymnasium, 2572 Park Ave. The meeting will empower citizens to improve their neighborhoods and guide the development of their communities. Presenters will cover grant funds, structuring community development corporations and Memphis 3.0 comprehensive city plans.

Rev. Al Sharpton will speak at both campuses of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, as part of the church’s Heritage Sunday to commemorate and honor African-American leaders. Sharpton will speak at 9 a.m. at the Southwind campus, 8220 E. Shelby Drive and 10:30 a.m. at the Midtown campus, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd. A performance by the Belmont Chorale will also be part of the day's events, which are free and open to the public. For more information, call 901-729-6222.

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 201: Certification Round Up: First Steps to Certify with the City of Memphis” Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Discover the importance of certification, learn about the city's diversity programs, meet certifying agency representatives and start the application process on site. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Memphis Area Transit Authority will hold a career fair for customer service and call center representatives Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Airways Transit Center, 3033 Airways Blvd. Applicants should bring a resume and cover letter as well as two forms of identification, and should be prepared for on-site interviews.