VOL. 10 | NO. 8 | Saturday, February 18, 2017

AMR Closing Memphis Office, Laying Off 175

By Bill Dries

Updated 4:19PM
American Medical Response of Tennessee plans to close its Memphis office April 1, resulting in the loss of 175 jobs.

AMR, which had the contract to provide ambulance service for unincorporated Shelby County, Millington, Lakeland and Arlington until this year, notified the state Feb. 1 of the pending closure of its local office, located at 6423 Shelby View Drive.

The company lost the county ambulance contract effective Jan. 1 after pushing for an increase in the rates paid by county government. 

In response, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell proposed and the county commission approved the Shelby County Fire Department including ambulance service in what it does. Luttrell’s administration said it could provide the service, which is paid for mostly through fire fees assessed to residents in the unincorporated county, for less than AMR had proposed.

The local Department of Labor and Workforce Development Rapid Response Team is working to coordinate services for the affected employees at AMR, who are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.

