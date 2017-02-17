Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 35 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Tech901 Settles In At Crosstown

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 4:54PM
Even though the official grand opening isn’t until May, one Crosstown Concourse tenant is already up and running.

Tech901, a nonprofit education center that provides IT training and skills with the goal of increasing the supply of tech-trained employees in Memphis, was busy moving their furniture into their new digs Thursday, Feb. 16, in preparation for their first class on Feb. 27.

“We have a busy schedule ahead of us,” Tech901 marketing director Jenny Wallace said. “We hope that furnishing our training rooms, common area and co-work space will bring a lot of diverse groups together for networking and professional development.”

Their inaugural class will be “Code 1.0 Introduction to Computer Science,” which is an introductory course on computer science and the art of programming – no prior experience needed.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Tech901 will host an information session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its new office. Prospective students can get more info about a career in the innovation economy, which includes coding, installation and bench technicians.

Tech901 will also host a private grand opening event for alumni, active students and program partners on March 28.

