VOL. 132 | NO. 35 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Snapshot: Hearts for Health

Updated 2:53PM
Mary Jo Pakkala, a second-year pharmacy student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, gives a blood pressure screening to 24-year-old Olivia Marshall at the Fred's on Lamar Avenue. The American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists at UTHSC is partnering with Fred’s to provide free blood pressure screenings through Feb. 28.
Screenings will be given Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at three Fred’s locations: 6500 Quince Road, 6064 Stage Road and 1290 Lamar Ave. Fred’s will donate $1 to the American Heart Association for every screening performed.

(Daily News/Andrew J. Breig)

