Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 35 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Freddie Mac to Pay Treasury $4.5B After Profit Doubles

The Associated Press

Updated 2:36PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Freddie Mac said Thursday that it will pay the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $4.5 billion next month after its profit more than doubled in the last quarter.

The government-controlled mortgage company has paid the Treasury more than $101 billion in dividends since receiving $71.3 billion in bailouts from the government between 2008 and 2012.

Freddie Mac buys mortgages from lenders, packages them into bonds, guarantees them against default and sells them to investors. It does not make loans to homebuyers directly.

The McLean, Virginia, company reported net income of $4.85 billion in its fourth quarter, compared with $2.16 billion in the same period a year before.

For 2016, it reported net income of $7.82 billion, up from $6.38 billion in 2015.

Fannie Mae, another government-controlled mortgage company, will report its fourth-quarter results on Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 46 202 2,376
MORTGAGES 58 291 3,005
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 185 684 5,355
BANKRUPTCIES 59 242 1,892
BUSINESS LICENSES 24 118 888
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 242 1,989
MARRIAGE LICENSES 9 77 449

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.