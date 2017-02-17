Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 35 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Grassfed Burger Joint Coming to Memphis

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 6:35PM
An Atlanta-based restaurant that specializes in grassfed burgers is planning a new location in Memphis.

Farm Burger made the announcement in a Craigslist ad seeking a chef.

“We are a neighborhood burger joint serving burgers made from pastured raised local grass-fed beef,” the listing said in part. “Partnering with local farmers and ranchers, Farm Burger and its chefs create a menu grown by the community.”

The restaurant is listed among Crosstown Concourse's commercial tenants.

In addition the typical chef responsibilities, Farm Burger is looking for someone to “build strong relationships with the local farming community and create specials showcasing local availability.”

Farm Burger currently operates nine locations in the southeastern United States and California, including a Nashville location that opened in 2016. In December, the restaurant announced it would have a location in the Atlanta Falcons' new stadium when it opens this year.

