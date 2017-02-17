Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 35 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Economist Makes 'Caviar' Argument Against Grocery Tax Cut

The Associated Press

Updated 2:33PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Reagan administration economist Arthur Laffer is urging Tennessee lawmakers not to include a cut in the sales tax on groceries as part of Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to offset a gas tax hike.

Arthur Laffer said in a House meeting on Wednesday that bigger cuts on business taxes would do more to spur the economy. Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle of Livingston challenged Laffer about whether working families wouldn't benefit from paying less on essential food items like baby formula.

Laffer responded that such a move would "cut the tax on my buying a steak or caviar," and that argued that lawmakers should focus on having the greatest economic impact.

Haslam wants to boost transportation funding by about $280 million annually, while also cutting a commensurate amount of taxes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 46 202 2,376
MORTGAGES 58 291 3,005
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 185 684 5,355
BANKRUPTCIES 59 242 1,892
BUSINESS LICENSES 24 118 888
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 242 1,989
MARRIAGE LICENSES 9 77 449

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.