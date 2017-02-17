Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 35 | Friday, February 17, 2017

Auto Workers Union Preparing 'Buy American' Ad Campaign

By TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer

Updated 2:37PM
DETROIT (AP) – The United Auto Workers union is preparing an ad campaign that urges people to buy U.S.-made vehicles as it tries to tap into feelings of nationalism stoked by President Donald Trump's election.

UAW President Dennis Williams says the union is in discussions now about the ads. He says they could be similar to a 1970s garment workers campaign with a catchy jingle that told people to look for a union label on clothing.

Williams says the union wants to take advantage of what it sees as a movement in the U.S. to bring back manufacturing jobs lost to cheaper-labor countries such as Mexico. He's urging people not to buy cars if they aren't built in the U.S.

