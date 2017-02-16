VOL. 132 | NO. 34 | Thursday, February 16, 2017

West Memphis Takes Tourism Cue From Big River Crossing BY K. DENISE JENNINGS, Special to The Daily News Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



As a book-end to the newly opened Big River Crossing, West Memphis is rebooting its convention and visitors bureau with a renewed approach to marketing the town and its municipal building and auditorium as a destination for tourists and businesses.

After running the West Memphis Office of Tourism since March of 2013, Jim Jackson will lead the new West Memphis Convention and Visitor’s Bureau as executive director. Jackson, who essentially built the West Memphis tourism office, has worked in economic development for Clebourne County, Arkansas, and served on the city council in Heber Springs. He is former president of the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce and owned the Jackson Lakeshore Resort.

His experience in hospitality, business and civic leadership, along with his outsider’s perspective, give him a unique advantage in marketing West Memphis as a destination.

“New eyes always help,” Jackson said. “Being in the hospitality business and the tourism business for many years, I know what I like and what will get people to come here.”

The October 2016 opening of the Big River Crossing, the longest public pedestrian and bike bridge across the Mississippi River connecting Downtown Memphis with West Memphis, was a big boon for tourism in West Memphis.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission, a seven-member body comprised of elected officials and local business owners from West Memphis, brought in Jackson in 2013 to prepare for the event and position West Memphis to take advantage of the opportunity to attract new visitors, highlighting the town’s rich musical history and 1950s charm.

“One of the biggest things we have is the Big River Crossing,” Jackson said. “It’s huge and it’s huge for the whole Delta.”

West Memphis got a head start capitalizing on the opening of the Big River Crossing by hosting the first Arkansas Delta Flatlander in 2014. It is an annual 62-mile cycling event designed to introduce cycling enthusiasts to the idea of riding in the Arkansas Delta. In 2015, the event added an off-road option called the St. Francis Levee Gravel Grinder, a 21-mile fat tire mountain bike race. The 2016 races were held two weeks before the Big River Crossing grand opening.

“We started the Flatlander to help answer the question of what folks would do when they rolled off the Harahan (Bridge) and into West Memphis,” said Jackson. “The riders who participated in those first three know the potential over here, and we’re confident they’re spreading the word.”

For its work promoting the Big River Crossing, Jackson’s office is a finalist for a prestigious award at this year’s Arkansas Governors Conference on Tourism in Little Rock, a conference that West Memphis has secured to host in 2018.

“We will continue to do the cycling events,” Jackson said. “They’ve been successful, and we want to build on that.”

But with the Big River Crossing grand opening under his belt, Jackson is turning his attention to marketing the city’s 1,031-square-foot West Memphis Civic Auditorium and The Eugene Woods Civic Center in the heart of town.

“Our goal is to attract live entertainment to the civic auditorium: different genres of music, plays, comedian acts,” he said.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission, which manages the 2-percent tax on prepared food, hotels and meeting/party facilities that funds the CVB, also invested $120,000 in the civic center in 2016, upgrading its audio-visual and technical capabilities.

Long-term West Memphis is hoping its facilities will attract promoters, events and performances on its own merit, but in the meantime, the CVB parlays its proximity to Downtown Memphis to attract visitors.

The bulk of the just over $1 million West Memphis CVB budget is focused on trying to capitalize on events happening in Memphis through digital marketing to specific targets through Google, AdWorks, Facebook and Trip Advisor.

Examples of those events are The Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge and the Bass Pro Shops Mississippi River Monsters Catfish Tournament – both of which the West Memphis CVB will be a presenting sponsor – Elvis Week, NBA games, Memphis in May and the St. Jude Marathon.

“We have over 1,200 hotel rooms for any budget, we don’t charge for parking, we’re 10 minutes away and less expensive,” Jackson said. “And from this side of the river looking back. … It’s a million-dollar view.”

Deborah Abernathy, executive director of Main Street West Memphis, agrees with the potential West Memphis has, particularly in the area of musical tourism.

West Memphis was home to KWEM West Memphis, the radio station that launched the careers of such musical greats as Johnny Cash, Howlin’ Wolf and B.B. King, and which had a great influence on the founders of both Sun Studio and Stax Records.

KWEM, which closed in the 1960s, was revived through an internet-streaming station and began broadcasting again locally in 2015.

“People think we’re just a sleepy town, but we’ve got a lot of music history here,” Abernathy said.

From the late 1940s to the early ’60s, West Memphis was home to more than 30 all-night clubs with dancing and blues. On weekends, people from all over the area would flock to downtown West Memphis to hear some of the acts that would eventually become American musical greats. In addition to the rich musical history, the town has been able to preserve and maintain the 1950s charm seen in structures along the historic Broadway corridor.

Abernathy has seen tourists from as far as Japan and Sweden come over to take pictures of the legendary piece of Americana music history.

“We have great potential here to market our history and our heritage, and with the Big River Crossing there are so many opportunities we’re poised to take advantage of,” said Abernathy, who adds, “We also have beautiful sunsets.”