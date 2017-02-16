Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 34 | Thursday, February 16, 2017

Insurer Humana Bails on ACA Exchange Business for 2018

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Health insurer Humana is leaving the Affordable Care Act's public insurance exchanges, including Tennessee's, for next year as it regroups after ending its proposed combination with rival insurer Aetna.

Humana Inc. covers about 150,000 people on exchanges in 11 states.

The insurer said Tuesday it had taken several actions to improve that business, but it was still seeing signs of unbalanced risk in that customer population. Health insurers have struggled to attract enough healthy people to their risk pools to balance the claims they incur from people with expensive medical conditions.

Humana and Aetna said earlier Tuesday that they were calling off Aetna's roughly $34 billion acquisition of Humana. That deal already had been rejected by a federal judge who was worried about its impact on competition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 156 2,330
MORTGAGES 73 233 2,947
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 136 499 5,170
BANKRUPTCIES 58 183 1,833
BUSINESS LICENSES 20 94 864
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 68 189 1,936
MARRIAGE LICENSES 23 68 440

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.