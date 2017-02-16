Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 34 | Thursday, February 16, 2017

Following Trump Order, IRS Shifts on Health Care Mandate

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and TOM MURPHY, Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – The IRS says it's following President Donald Trump's executive order on health care by easing enforcement of the unpopular Obama-era requirement for people to have coverage or risk fines.

Trump directed federal agencies to ease the health law's rules after he took office.

An IRS spokesman says the IRS had planned to start rejecting returns this year on which the taxpayer failed to indicate whether or not he had coverage.

But the IRS says it will keep processing such returns, as it has in the past.

Many of the law's supporters consider the coverage requirement essential for nudging younger, healthy people into the insurance pool to keep premiums in check.

The IRS says the requirement is still the law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 156 2,330
MORTGAGES 73 233 2,947
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 136 499 5,170
BANKRUPTCIES 58 183 1,833
BUSINESS LICENSES 20 94 864
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 68 189 1,936
MARRIAGE LICENSES 23 68 440

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.