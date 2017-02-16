VOL. 132 | NO. 34 | Thursday, February 16, 2017

Opera Memphis will perform Gilbert & Sullivan’s family classic “The Pirates of Penzance” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. In conjunction with the show, Opera Memphis and the Mid-South Buccaneers are hosting Pirate Fest – an afternoon of pirate games, art activities, stories and live music from the Bluff City Barnacles – Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GPAC. Pirate Fest is free for everyone (no tickets needed); tickets to the performance can be purchased at operamemphis.org.

Ballet Memphis will present the mixed-repertory show, “Places Beyond,” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. The show includes two new original works and a reprise of “Angels in the Architecture.” Visit balletmemphis.org for show times and tickets.

The 32nd annual Bowlin’ on the River Bowl-a-thon benefiting Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South will be held Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 25-26, at Winchester Bowl, 3703 S. Mendenhall Road, and Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes, 1576 S. White Station Road. Teams of five are asked to raise a minimum of $350; all funds benefit JA. Contact Cody Fletcher at 901-507-2068 or cfletcher@jamemphis.org to reserve a lane.

HopeWorks will host its ninth annual Morning of Hope Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Esplanade Banquet and Conference Center, 901 Cordova Station. The breakfast will feature HopeWorks board members B. Chris Simpson, Eric Gentry and Bob Turner. Funds raised will go toward the organization’s $750,000 campaign to purchase and renovate a building on Summer Avenue. Tickets are $60. Visit whyhopeworks.org.

Memphis City Councilwoman Jamita E. Swearengen will host a Community Development and Economic Empowerment Workshop Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Orange Mound Community Center gymnasium, 2572 Park Ave. The meeting will empower citizens to improve their neighborhoods and guide the development of their communities. Presenters will cover grant funds, structuring community development corporations and Memphis 3.0 plans.

Clayborn Temple and IRIS Orchestra will co-present a concert titled “Celebrating the Past: Creating a Future” in honor of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. The intergenerational, community-building concert celebrates the music and memories of the civil rights movement. Cost is free. Visit irisorchestra.org or claybornreborn.org.