Critical Focus Plan Gets Good Initial Reviews

VOL. 132 | NO. 34 | Thursday, February 16, 2017

The 19 low-performing, low-enrollment schools in Shelby County Schools’ “critical focus” group would share in 20 new behavioral specialists SCS plans to put in its budget proposal.

There are currently 10 of the specialists in the entire school system.

And SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson is organizing 10 “summer learning academies” for students that would be in session four hours on summer mornings and four hours in the afternoons.

He also plans to keep teachers from being “excessed” because of low enrollment at the outset of the turnaround effort.

“We don’t want to lay any teachers off this year,” Hopson told SCS board members Tuesday, Feb. 14. “At the end of the day that creates problems – some of the instability. If there truly is declining enrollment such as a position that goes away, we’re going to have a pool of teachers in place as interventional teachers.”

Most of the schools targeted to get additional spending and specific student achievement milestones already suffer from low enrollment. And while improving academic achievement is the overriding goal, Hopson hopes the investment in the individual needs of those schools will create the kind of excitement that might boost enrollment.

The idea is from Hopson’s experience with four slates of school closings since he became superintendent in 2013.

The “critical focus” effort depends to a large extent on federal funding under the Every Student Succeeds Act – or ESSA – that comes to local school systems through the state. But if it doesn’t come or comes through only partially, Hopson has already said the school system will fund pieces of the different strategies for each school.

The effort got good initial reviews from school board members.

“I think it’s great that we are doing these things on the front end to keep the schools from getting further into trouble,” said board chairman Chris Caldwell.

That means the milestones for judging whether a school is going in the right direction might focus initially on something other than test scores and low attendance. Those milestones are still being formulated.

School board member Shante Avant said reality reflected in those milestones are important.

“When test results come back, then that is the feedback principals need to provide for parents,” she said. “I really want to make sure that we are keeping our parents abreast of ways they are going to be engaged.”

Hopson was clear that the bottom line is a transparent definition of meeting academic standards as well as seeing growth in a way that parents understand.

“We’re going to make it as clear as we can,” he said. “If we can’t see the continuous improvement that we want to see, then everyone is going to know.”

And that will most likely mean a recommendation to close a school and consolidate it with another school nearby, he added.

There are some complex arrangements to consider. Hawkins Mill Elementary is a feeder school to Georgian Hills Middle, which feeds into Trezevant High. All three are “critical focus” schools. And Hawkins Mill is surrounded by charter schools and schools in the state-run Achievement School District.

Meanwhile, Trezevant is already an Innovation Zone school, the SCS turn-around model that gets additional funding like the ASD does for efforts to raise academic achievement.