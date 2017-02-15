Snapshot: Serving Up the Memphis Open

VOL. 132 | NO. 33 | Wednesday, February 15, 2017

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson competes in a singles match against Damir Dzumhur representing Bosnia and Herzegovina Monday at the Memphis Open. The tournament field is wide open this year as Kei Nishikori is not defending his title. The top U.S. contender is John Isner, who was ranked 19th in the world in the Emirates ATP rankings as of Jan. 2. Isner was a 2010 Memphis Open finalist. Also in the field is American Taylor Fritz, No. 76 in the world and last year’s runner-up.

(Daily News/Andrew J. Breig)