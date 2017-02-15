Hopson Groups 19 Schools for 'Critical Focus'

VOL. 132 | NO. 33 | Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Nineteen Shelby County schools are getting a second chance at improving student achievement that could include a longer school day, an intervention specialist and other measures seen at Innovation Zone schools in the SCS system.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson met with principals of the schools Monday, Feb. 13, to outline the “assessment framework” that will gauge where the schools are currently, what they need and then set specific milestones for student growth starting in the new school year that begins in August.

All 19 schools would be likely candidates for closing as SCS moves toward balancing the number of seats with the number of students in the system. Currently there are about 20,000 more seats than students, and that’s after nearly two dozen school closings since 2012.

“Rather than just say the data suggests we close these schools, we try to come up with some preemptive support for these schools to give them a chance to improve prior to making a closure recommendation,” Hopson told The Daily News. “We just want to press pause here.”

Eight of the 19 schools already have identified treatment plans, which include possible consolidation into nearby schools that would be rebuilt larger in coming the years.

The plan follows a recent decision by the SCS board to close Carnes Elementary School at the end of the current year. Hopson pulled his proposal to close Dunbar Elementary in Orange Mound at the same time for a turnaround effort that is just beginning.

• A new Alcy Elementary would be built on the site of the current Alcy with the new, larger school taking in students from nearby Magnolia and Charjean elementary schools.

• A new Goodlett Elementary would be built to include students from nearby Knight Road Elementary.

• Both of those school consolidations are tentatively slated for the 2018-2019 school year and would mean Magnolia, Charjean and Knight Road would close, if approved by the school board.

• Lucy and Northaven elementary schools and Woodstock Middle would also close to become part of a new Woodstock K-12 school in north Shelby County to be built on or near the current site of Woodstock Middle. It would open in August 2019 under a plan also not yet voted on by the SCS board.

The 11 other schools are still works in progress. Each of those schools will get a $10,000 grant to develop a strategic plan to recruit new students and work toward full utilization of each school.

Those schools are: Alton, Hamilton, Hawkins Mill, Manor Lake, Scenic Hills and Springdale elementary schools; Georgian Hills and Hamilton middle schools; and Trezevant, Westwood and Wooddale high schools.

Each identified school has some combination of low academic performance, problems with building quality, low enrollment prompted by the school climate and culture, and needs in the surrounding neighborhood.

With a strategic plan unique to each, these schools will be evaluated annually by the school district to ensure students are getting the best education possible and meeting specific milestones for student growth academically.

“A lot of the things we’ve learned from the I-Zones will be in play,” Hopson said, referring to the Innovation Zone schools that are in the state’s bottom 5 percent in terms of student achievement and get additional state funding for turn-around measures.

“One of the things that I hear from principals and teachers and everybody is we just don’t have enough time,” he said. “One of the options will be extending schools by an hour and for the schools that need it the most, give them a dedicated interventionist to work with the poor performing kids.”

Hopson expects to have a price tag for the additional needs of the schools in the coming weeks as the school system begins its move into a budget proposal for the Shelby County Commission to consider.

He and his staff hope there will be some additional state funding for the “critical focus” schools, but Hopson said he’s moving ahead realizing that SCS may have to do this in pieces.

“While you may not have the full $600,000 price tag that the average I-Zone school costs, you may be able to pull bits and pieces,” he said. “It may be $200,000. But I think the key thing is what do schools say that they need? A principal is always going to be in the best position to know what his or her community needs and know what his or her school needs.”

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said in December the state intends to provide some extra funding to all schools in the bottom 5 percent of achievement, even those not taken over by the state-run Achievement School District or in SCS’s I-Zone schools. The funding would be part of the “Tennessee Succeeds” plan that is the state companion program to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act – ESSA.

“Our current intent and what we have in our plan is that every school identified on the priority school list – every school would get some funding,” McQueen said in December. “That means that that funding has to be used for whatever plan you come up with for whatever track you are on. Our intent is that every school – not just some, which is what has happened in the past – would get some amount of funding through our title money if you are identified as a priority school.”

Principals at the critical-focus schools are also being called on to make sure parents realize the schools are currently failing to meet standards for student achievement and growth.

“One thing we learned through all of these school closure or consolidations or ASD (Achievement School District) takeovers is with so many parents the first thing they say is, ‘This is a great school,’” Hopson said. “That just shows to me that we all have a long way to go in terms of getting parents to understand what it means to be a great school or at least under the accountability system we have here what it means to be a great school.”