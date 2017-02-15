Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 33 | Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Free Legal Clinics to be Held Around Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 3:11PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has announced that free legal clinics will be held around the state to help citizens who find themselves in need of a lawyer's advice on matters outside criminal law. It's all part of the court's initiative known as Access to Justice, a program aimed at helping a growing number of people find assistance when they can't afford an attorney.

Tennesseans can log on to www.help4tn.org to learn more about the clinics. The program will kick off in mid-March with press conferences in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, Jackson and Chattanooga and run into April.

Court officials say more than 1.2 million in the state are indigent and struggle to get legal assistance. The top legal issues facing Tennesseans include health care, family law, landlord-tenant disputes and debt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 47 98 2,272
MORTGAGES 74 160 2,874
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 207 363 5,034
BANKRUPTCIES 63 125 1,775
BUSINESS LICENSES 38 74 844
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 50 121 1,869
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 45 417

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.