Fisher Phillips Memphis attorney Rob Ratton will present a seminar titled “When Employees Walk Out With More Than Memories” Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greater Memphis Chamber, 22 N. Front St., suite 200. Ratton will present strategies and legal tools needed to protect your business when the star employee decides to play for the other team. Cost is $25. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.

Opera Memphis will perform Gilbert & Sullivan’s family classic “The Pirates of Penzance” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. In conjunction with the show, Opera Memphis and the Mid-South Buccaneers are hosting a free “Pirate Fest” – featuring pirate games, art activities, stories and live music from the Bluff City Barnacles – Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GPAC. No tickets needed for the free Pirate Fest; tickets to the performance can be purchased at operamemphis.org.

Ballet Memphis will present its winter mixed-repertory show, “Places Beyond,” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. The show includes two new original works and a reprise of “Angels in the Architecture.” Visit balletmemphis.org for show times and tickets.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Kathy Mattea in concert as part of the inaugural On Stage at the Halloran Centre series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $25. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets.

The 32nd annual Bowlin’ on the River Bowl-a-thon benefiting Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South will be held Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 25-26, at Winchester Bowl, 3703 S. Mendenhall Road, and Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes, 1576 S. White Station Road. Teams of five are asked to raise a minimum of $350; All funds benefit JA. Contact Cody Fletcher at 901-507-2068 or cfletcher@jamemphis.org to reserve a lane.

HopeWorks will host its ninth annual Morning of Hope Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Esplanade Banquet and Conference Center, 901 Cordova Station. The breakfast will feature three speakers from HopeWorks’ board of directors: B. Chris Simpson, Eric Gentry and Bob Turner. Funds raised will go toward the organization’s $750,000 capital campaign to purchase and renovate a building on Summer Avenue. Tickets are $60. Visit whyhopeworks.org.