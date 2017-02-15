Culinary Medicine Takes Center Stage

VOL. 132 | NO. 33 | Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Church Health is ramping up its culinary medicine efforts as it prepares to move to Crosstown Concourse in the coming weeks, efforts that include forming an advisory board to help spread the word about culinary medicine in Memphis.

Culinary medicine is about using food as medicine – about nutrition, and how to use it as a tool to promote health, prevent illness or manage a chronic illness, says Church Health manager of nutrition and wellness education Sharon Moore.

Church Health kicked off culinary medicine classes in the fall. That was done through a licensure with the Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine at Tulane University Medical School. Meanwhile, Church Health will be holding classes that are free and open to the public starting in the spring in its new test kitchen at Crosstown, where classes will teach people how to make nutritious meals.

Each class series will include six, two-hour sessions.

“Culinary medicine has lots of different facets to it,” Moore said. “Part of it is continuing education for providers out in the community, and another is the community classes.”

The classes are one tangible representation of a philosophy Church Health CEO Dr. Scott Morris has long promoted – the idea of proactive wellness, of not only taking care of someone when they’re sick but helping them learn how to better take care of themselves.

Helping amplify its efforts and message around culinary medicine, his organization recently tapped a cross-section of experts and other local public figures to comprise its culinary medicine advisory board.

“We built a board that would sort of be our pied pipers in the community and talk this up,” Moore said. “So we’ve got representation from across the spectrum.”

Members of the new board include:

• Dr. Susan Warner – pathologist, Trumbull Laboratories

• Dr. Bill Weiss – internal medicine, MDVIP

• Jennilyn Utkov – marketing director, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

• Jane Slatery – psychiatric nurse practitioner

• Dr. Daniel Taylor – associate professor, Southern College of Optometry

• Mary Catherine Schallert – registered dietitian and clinical assistant professor, University of Memphis, School of Health Studies

• Nancy Kistler – manager, catering director, River Oaks Restaurant

• Josh Hammond – co-owner, Buster’s Liquors and Wines

• Emmett Bell - chef instructor at L’École Culinaire

• Arzina Hasham – product specialist, Juice Plus

• Peter Schutt – owner, Curb Market (Schutt is also the owner of The Daily News Publishing Co. Inc.)

• Carole Colter – executive director, Memphis Tilth

• Melissa Petersen – editor, Edible Memphis magazine

• Vicki Baird - community volunteer.

Warner, according to Church Health, was instrumental in bringing the culinary medicine concept to the organization. She said the concept has allowed her to combine several things into one – her medical training, long-term interest in nutrition and passion for cooking “into a professional tool set that will be shared with colleagues and the community.”

“It’s my hope other physicians and health care providers will see the potential benefit to themselves and their patients and sign up,” Warner said.

Culinary medicine is a scientific curriculum based on nine general principles that follow the guidelines of the Mediterranean Diet. It was developed by Dr. Timothy Harlan, founder of the Goldring Center, which bills itself as the first dedicated teaching kitchen to be implemented at a medical school.