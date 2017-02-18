Criswell Take Reins As MAAR Board President

VOL. 132 | NO. 33 | Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tommie Criswell has begun her yearlong tenure as president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors’ board of directors. Criswell has actively volunteered with MAAR for more than 20 years. At Crye-Leike East Memphis, where she serves as broker/manager, she focuses on residential real estate along with some commercial real estate sales.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: Graduated Central, attended Memphis State University’s School of Business Administration. Joined Crye-Leike in 1996.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could sing or play an instrument.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My Daddy! He is like the farmer who plows a straight row. He never wavers, never sways and always does the right thing.

What’s your agenda for MAAR in the coming year? My goal is to continue to serve the greater Memphis community at a high level as we conduct the business of our members. We will hold on to our core values while also adjusting to an ever-changing real estate market. We will continue to embrace our “Speak Well of Memphis” campaign and we will promote professionalism at all levels.

Memphis has been dealing with a low inventory of available homes for some time now. What’s the outlook for 2017 – both in terms of inventory and the effect it could have on pricing? We expect inventory levels to hold for a while. Demand is strong and economists have predicted property values to continue to improve and sales volume to remain strong. Historic low interest rates make it a good time to invest in the American Dream. The market is very active, even in winter.

How’s the current lending environment for first-time homebuyers? First-time buyers have good opportunities out there and working with a local mortgage professional will help put them at ease.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? My greatest accomplishment is also my greatest blessing … being mother to two amazing people: my daughter, Joy Moore, and my son, Jay Simon. Being “GiGi” to my three grandchildren is pretty cool, too!

What do you most enjoy about your work? It’s the people. I get to spend time with friends doing what I love, so can I really call what I do “work”?

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Consider your attitude because our attitude determines the quality of our lives.

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has appointed John S. Golwen managing partner of its 51-person Memphis office, succeeding Richard R. Spore in the position. Golwen’s legal career spans more than 25 years, during which he has represented a variety of businesses and company executives in all types of business litigation and related disputes.

Wendy Radtke has joined TruGreen as senior vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer. Radtke has more than 20 years of experience at multiple Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, she served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer at The Babcock & Wilcox Co., where she helped lead it as a public company through a spin-off from its former parent.

Michael G. McLaren, a shareholder in Black McLaren Jones Ryland & Griffee PC, has been elected a fellow of the Tennessee Bar Foundation, an association of 841 attorneys across the state. Invitations to membership were extended to 31 attorneys this year by the board of trustees. McLaren has been practicing law in Memphis for 40 years.

Six Memphis-area physicians are among 16 participants in the Tennessee Medical Association’s 2017 Physician Leadership Lab: Dr. Lanetta Anderson, Germantown, obstetrics/gynecology; Dr. Robert Jean, Memphis, surgery; Dr. Alim Khandekar, Memphis, thoracic and cardiovascular surgery; Dr. Veronica Murphy, Memphis, child and adolescent psychiatry; Dr. Joe Russo, Memphis, internal medicine/pediatrics; Dr. Jawwad Yusuf, Memphis, internal medicine. The leadership lab focuses on improving clinical teamwork through webinars, live group sessions and an improvement project within each participant’s practice environment.

Debbie E. Stephens has joined Crye-Leike Real Estate Services’ Quail Hollow branch office. Stephens specializes in residential real estate in and around Shelby, Tipton and Fayette counties, with a focus on helping first-time homebuyers, seniors and those looking to buy rural properties. Prior to joining Crye-Leike, Stephens worked in the transportation industry. She retired from FedEx Express after almost 30 years, where she served as its senior human resources and development specialist.

Rhodes College president William E. “Bill” Troutt has been honored with the 31st annual Henry Paley Memorial Award at the 2017 meeting of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. The award, which is named for the late president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities of New York, recognizes an individual who embodies Paley’s spirit of unfailing service toward the students and faculty of independent higher education. Troutt is retiring in June after serving as a private college president for nearly 35 years, including 18 years at Rhodes.