CCDC Approves Grants for Downtown Apartments, Public Art Project

VOL. 132 | NO. 33 | Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Wessman Development’s plans to convert a long-vacant historic building in Downtown Memphis into luxury apartments, a high-end basement bar and coffee shop took another step forward Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Co-developer Chris Pardo discussed the details of his plans for 119 Madison Ave. before the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Center City Development Corp. board approved his request for an $80,000 Exterior Improvement Grant.

“This is one of five projects we are working on in the city and the only one that is a passion project,” Pardo said. “When I first came to Memphis last May I stayed at the Madison Hotel and walked by this building every day and just fell in love with it, so we decided to purchase it.”

The $80,000 grant Pardo obtained will help mitigate costs from the projected $178,780 in exterior renovations for the 100-year-old building. The work will include restoring the storefront glass along the north and west facades, sidewalk repairs, terra cotta repairs and removing an existing chain link fence and replacing it with a new wrought-iron, decorative one.

The top three floors of the former Federal Bake Shop will be converted into three 650-square-foot apartments, while Federal Coffee will occupy the bottom floor and a “high-end craft cocktail bar” will go in the basement.

The Federal Coffee aspect of the project will be managed in-house.

While researching the building’s history, Pardo said he discovered that Federal Bake Shop used to occupy the building, “so I bought FederalCoffee.com and we’re going to rename it after the history of the building.”

One of Pardo’s other five projects, a 62-unit boutique hotel at 477 S. Main St., was awarded a 15-year PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) by the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. the day before.

The CCDC also authorized up to $181,500 to commission and install public art and lighting at the North Main Street and Interstate 40 underpass.

The public art project is viewed as an early step to improve walkability and pedestrian connections in preparation for larger redevelopment efforts in the Pinch District being called the Gateway Bicentennial Project.

“The Gateway Project spans a significant part of north Downtown and as the Downtown Memphis Commission, we are going to be extraordinarily supportive and vocal in terms of how we talk about this work and how we support the work,” DMC president Terence Patterson said.

During a series of public meetings on the future of the Pinch, residents said the underpass at I-40 remains a significant physical and psychological barrier to pedestrians entering the Pinch from the south.

The goal of the project will be to turn the aforementioned barrier into a “gateway” by leveraging the power of public art.

Following the initial request for qualifications, two to three finalists will be provided with $1,500 to develop a site-specific design through a request for proposals (RFP) process, from which the winning artist will be chosen.

The staff said a specific timeframe for the art installation depends on type of work that will be done and requirements for approval, but a tentative start date of September 2017 is listed in the application.

The CCDC approved the project on the condition that the total budget not exceed $200,000.

Also Wednesday, architects Jimmie Tucker and Juan Self were given an extension on a $300,000 closing loan that was initially awarded to them in 2015 to begin construction the renovation of the Universal Life Building at 480 and 504 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

The principals of Self+Tucker Architects were given until June 30 to start construction and 18 months after that date to complete the project.