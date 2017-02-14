Temple Sweeps Tigers; Ferguson and Miller Honored

VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Just consider all the things that can be done in about 10 minutes: You could jog a very leisurely mile. Or run two miles and be huffing and puffing. You could dance the Minute Waltz – over and over. You could watch Tom Brady run the two-minute drill – like five times. Or in the case of the University of Memphis basketball team on Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Temple at FedExForum, you could go 10:55 of game clock without scoring one point. And when you do that, you get the result you expect: You lose, in this instance by a score of 74-62.

The defeat dropped the Tigers to 18-8 overall, 8-5 in the American Athletic Conference and meant that Temple swept the Tigers this season.

As in the first game, the Owls took advantage of their size advantage in the post.

“Same type of problems that we had before, mostly match-up problems and guarding people off the dribble,” Memphis coach Tubby Smith said. “Dedric (Lawson) played great, but he does need a little help shooting. We shot the ball very poorly.”

While Dedric Lawson led Memphis with 27 points and 12 rebounds and guard Markel Crawford scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, there was little help elsewhere. K.J. Lawson scored seven points on 2-of-8 shooting with 10 rebounds. Forward Jimario Rivers managed but two points and three rebounds in 21 minutes. Point guard Jeremiah Martin finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting and had just one assist with two turnovers.

The Tigers mustered just eight assists total and other than Craig Randall’s six points, got nothing from the bench. They shot 37.9 percent from the field and went 5 of 20 behind the arc for 25 percent. Temple (14-12, 5-8) shot 46.4 from the floor and 43.5 percent from deep. Guard Quinton Rose led the Owls with 18 points.

Memphis takes to the road this week for a game Thursday at Connecticut.

Ferguson and Miller Recognized as Players to Watch in 2017

Quarterback Riley Ferguson and wide receiver Anthony Miller were both invited to the 62nd Annual Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards this month and were identified as players projected to make an impact on college football in 2017.

Ferguson passed for 3,698 yards as a junior at Memphis and set the school record with 32 touchdown passes. His 152.6 passer rating ranked second in the AAC.

Miller set the Memphis record for receiving yards with 1,434 yards. His 7.3 catches per game was fourth-best in the AAC and his 110.3 receiving yards per game ranked second.

The only other AAC player invited to attend the event was USF quarterback Quinton Flowers.

Taylor Williams Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Tigers senior guard Taylor Williams was selected for the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after she scored 15 points to help lead Memphis to a 55-52 victory at Tulane. The Tigers rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime and Williams scored 13 of her points in the second half when she was 5-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-5 from 3-point range. This is the second time this season Williams has made the league’s Weekly Honor Roll.

Williams is third on the team in scoring with an 11.5 per-game average. Her 4.4 rebounds rank second and she leads Memphis with 36 made threes.

The Tigers are 12-12 overall and 5-6 in conference games. They next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 vs. East Carolina at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Softball Team Opens Season 3-2

The Memphis softball team started its season with a tournament, the Felsberg Invitational in Miami, last weekend and went 3-2. The Tigers beat Georgetown twice, 2-1 and 9-7, and went 1-2 vs. FIU. They lost the last game, on Sunday, Feb. 12, to FIU 3-2 in extra innings.

“I thought for the fifth game of the weekend we came out ready to play,” said Memphis coach Natalie Poole. “(Saturday) I felt we struggled a bit defensively and today we cleaned that up. We made some really clutch plays when we needed to, we just didn’t walk away with the win.”

Senior center fielder and No. 3 hitter Lindsay Crowdus had a big weekend, going 11-for-14 (.786) with two triples, a double and four runs scored and three runs batted in. She also stole three bases and had two sacrifice hits.