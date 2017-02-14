Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

New University of Memphis Rec Center Delayed

AP

Updated 2:58PM
Financial concerns are delaying the construction of a new recreation center at the University of Memphis.

University President David Rudd said in an email to the community Sunday that an increase in student fees to pay for the new rec center didn't generate as much revenue as expected, and that the project will be delayed 18 months.

Costs for the project grew to $60 million, while student fees generated $15 million.

Rudd also says the existing rec center won't be torn down as planned, as the school still owes money on that building until 2030. The facility will undergo "limited improvements."

Plans for the new rec center will be redesigned to fit current financial restraints.

The university is still moving forward with a land bridge project and a parking garage.

