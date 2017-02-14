New Triumph Bank Office Shows Way Forward

VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Sometimes, a building can be as much a place as it is a statement, a testament to values and the culture of the people who occupy it.

Such is the case Triumph Bank makes about its new roughly 10,000-square-foot Commercial and Mortgage Lending Center at 5904 Ridgeway Center Parkway. It has an open layout, with teams, desks, executives and employees arrayed in basically a large circle, wrapping around the center of the space.

Guests are greeted inside by design touches like a large, bright Triumph sign and video screen. From there, they can fan out to take care of anything from business banking to other lending needs.

It’s essentially a new central hub for Triumph’s business banking activity in the East Memphis business corridor – and less than a mile from Triumph’s corporate headquarters at Poplar Avenue and Interstate 240.

The new center opened a few months ago, but Triumph has been getting the word out since then. It represents a few things simultaneously – for one thing, it’s about how design, efficiency and convenience have become almost as important in banking as deposits and loans.

That’s because, says Triumph senior vice president of marketing Traci Strickland, there are plenty of other banks like Triumph that dot nearby Poplar Avenue – and elsewhere for that matter – all offering similar products and selling comparable services. That is why an institution has to find a way to stand out, and simple things like efficiency and bringing teams together to get things done faster can help a bank rise to the top.

“I think anytime you’re dealing with finances, with money, they’re such sensitive issues and people don’t always feel comfortable talking about them,” Strickland says. “So I think the more of a welcoming kind of environment, it can actually start to feel like a place where someone would want to come in and spend some time. Bringing our team together and allowing them to collaborate enhances that experience for our customers. And our customers feel it.”

The setup inside Triumph’s new East Memphis center includes 10 commercial bankers, as well as a handful of loan officers and assistants.

There, says Triumph executive vice president and chief banking officer Britin Boatright, the bank’s commercial banking and retail mortgage teams now have an easier time collaborating with each other, being under one roof. And that translates into better service to customers.

Boatright mentions a recent meeting with a homebuilder, who’s buying 15 lots. Triumph is going to finance them, as well as the houses that go on them. The bank also had mortgage staff in the same building who could talk about financing the homes when they get sold.

“To have everybody in one spot is huge,” Boatright said. “Because I can open the door and walk out and get to anybody on my team. If somebody’s out on vacation, if there’s a client need – everybody’s in the same spot, so it creates a lot of positive chemistry. A lot of folks that didn’t know each other before now are going to lunch together. It’s been great for me as far as loan approval. I approve most of the loans we do, so it’s very quick and efficient.”

Office design and layout has become increasingly important across banking. At other Triumph locations, as well as those of competitors in Memphis and beyond, branches are coming to resemble hip retail centers – almost Apple store-type environments – and less the stuffy office designs of the past that had bank tellers at the center.

“You want the customer to leave,” Boatright said, “and hopefully think that’s a cool place – I’d like to do business with those guys.