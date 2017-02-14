VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Memphis CVB Opens Office For Australia-New Zealand

The Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau is setting up shop Down Under with a sales and marketing effort aimed at Australia and New Zealand.

The Memphis CVB has hired a former leader of Tourism Australia to lead the Memphis effort.

Chris Ingram is former partnership manager of Tourism Australia, which is the Australian government agency that markets the continent to international visitors.

The CVB does similar marketing efforts in Japan and China and identified Australia and New Zealand as a feeder market for Memphis.

Australia/New Zealand ranks third among the international markets coming to Memphis for leisure travel behind Canada and the U.K.

“Representation and partnerships have existed for Memphis tourism in Europe for 25 years, resulting in Memphis as one of the premier and most-visited destinations in the southern U.S.,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis CVB, in a written statement.

The new office joins Memphis CVB offices in China, Japan, Germany, France and the U.K.

– Bill Dries

Tigers 2017 Football Season Features 7 Homes Games

The 2017 University of Memphis football schedule is highlighted by seven home games, including a Saturday, Sept. 16, visit from the UCLA Bruins.

The season starts on the Thursday night before Labor Day, on Aug. 31, against Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Other home games include Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Southern Illinois; and four American Athletic Conference contests vs. Navy (Oct. 14), Tulane (Oct. 27), SMU (Nov. 18) and the season finale against East Carolina (Nov. 25).

The Tigers play a non-conference road game at Georgia State on Sept. 30 and AAC road opponents are UCF (Sept. 9), UConn (Oct. 6), Houston (Oct. 19, a Thursday) and Tulsa (Nov. 3).

There are five non-Saturday games during the season, a school record. Presently, four games are slated for some type of national TV coverage: UConn, Houston, Tulane and Tulsa.

– Don Wade

Michael Keeney Reappointed To Airport Authority Board

Michael Keeney has been reappointed to the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners by the Memphis City Council.

Keeney, whose term will expire on Dec 31, 2023, was appointed by Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell in July 2105.

“We are so fortunate to see Michael reappointed to the airport authority board,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the MSCAA board, said. “He is just the type of business leader and community representative that can stand out and lead this airport to be the greatest economic engine possible. I’m so proud to enjoy Michael’s input as we seek to shape a new future for MEM.”

Keeney has practiced law since 1993 and is the managing shareholder at the Memphis office of Lewis Thomason Law Firm.

Keeney graduated from Lambuth College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville in 1992.

He is also a member of the Chairman’s Circle for the Greater Memphis Chamber, is president of the University Neighborhood Development Corp. and serves on the board of directors for Orgill Inc., the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis, Dixon Gallery and Gardens and BankTennessee.

– Patrick Lantrip

Bank Acquires Foreclosed Recycling Facility

First Capital Bank has acquired a Downtown recycling plant for $1.8 million in foreclosure, according to a substitute trustee’s deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on Feb. 3.

The deed appointed Clifton E. Darnell as substitute trustee.

The former owner of the bank, Recycle Solutions, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2014.

Prior to bankruptcy, Recycle Solutions purchased the 155 Wisconsin Ave. location from DeHart Business Park for $275,000, according to a March 7, 2012 warranty deed.

On Nov. 8, 2013, James Downing and Mark Huber of Recycling Solutions Inc. took out a $150,500 mortgage through First Capital Bank.

The 66,159-square-foot prefab warehouse was built in 2013 and sits on 12.5 acres, according to the Shelby County Assessor Property.

It was last appraised for $1.75 million in 2016.

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies Foundation 5K Scheduled for April 8

The Memphis Grizzlies will hold the GrizzFit 5K on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m., benefiting the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.

Race packets include entry fee, bib number, T-shirt, and ticket to either the April 7 game at FedExForum vs. the New York Knicks or the April 9 game vs. the Detroit Pistons. A post-race beer tasting event is also included.

For more information, visit grizzlies.com or contact Paris Stegall at 901-205-1463 or via email at pstegall@grizzlies.com.

– Don Wade

Saint Francis Hospital Celebrates Heart Month

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis is celebrating Heart Month in February with a number of activities to help raise awareness for heart disease, the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.

Employees will also raise money for the American Heart Association.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Saint Francis will host a free heart-age screening for the public. The public is also invited to join the hospital’s online healthier heart campaign, “28 Days to Better Heart Health.”

Throughout February, members of the public can learn more about simple strategies for a healthier heart by signing up at www.saintfrancishosp.com or by calling 1-877-594-8316.

Over 28 days of Heart Health, Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis will share daily information and some ideas for people to become more heart healthy. This includes ways to reduce high blood pressure and other risk factors; identify heart-related illnesses in a family history; exercise for a healthy heart; recognize the symptoms to help avoid a heart attack; and kick-start a heart-healthy diet with tailored recipes.

– Andy Meek

IEAA Family Day Features Tours of Egyptian Exhibit

IEAA Family Day will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Art Museum of the University of Memphis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guided tours of the museum’s Egyptian exhibition will be available during the university’s Institute of Egyptian Art & Archaeology event.

The popular “School for Scribes” will be held again this year. In an intensive one-hour session, older children and adults will learn about the ancient Egyptian language, including the Rosetta Stone and how the ancient Egyptian language was rediscovered.

Scribes must be 10 years of age or older, and enrollment is limited. Call 678-2649 to reserve a place.

Visitors to the Institute of Egyptian Art & Archaeology event may come any time and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. Those bringing large groups should make a reservation by calling 678-2649.

IEAA Family Day is designed to introduce children to the art and culture of ancient Egypt in a fun and creative environment. The U of M Institute of Egyptian Art & Archaeology is a Tennessee Center of Excellence.

– Don Wade

Collierville Police Offer Online Crime Mapping

Collierville Police are offering crime mapping for residents via the city’s website through the web application Tip 411.

Citizens can access the crime mapping app through the town website, www.colliervillepolice.org, by clicking on the Services tab and the “Crime Map” tab.

The LexisNexis Crime Map allows a user to put in an address and select a range of dates and types of crimes.

Or it offers general information about crime including times, dates and areas, but not specific names associated with a particular case.

The information is based on calls to the Collierville Police Department that are fed into the crime map three times a day. There are plans to do it more often than that as officers get updated technology in their patrol cars.

– Bill Dries