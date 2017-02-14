Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Luxury Apartment Complex to Undergo $17 Million Expansion

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 7:07PM
Fieldstone Apartment Homes, a gated community in Southeast Memphis, is in the process of another massive expansion.

More than $9.7 million in building permit applications were filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code enforcement which will expand the complex by 139 units and add new seven apartment buildings, several detached garages, a dog park and a fourth pool.

The permit applications list Patton & Taylor, Construction as the contractor, Estes Parker & Associates as the engineer, and Kelly Grossman as the architect.

Lightman Majestic Retail Co. was listed as both owner and tenant.

According to developer Michael Lightman Jr, the permits are part of a roughly $17 million expansion effort that will begin construction in the spring.

“Once we break ground, generally a project of this size will take just a little bit over a year,” Lightman said.

This latest phase of construction is set to begin just as Fieldstone wraps up its pervious 118-unit expansion.

Lightman said that it was important that this expansion effort maintained the heavily-wooded complex’s county feel by reducing the density of the units to allow for more trees.

“We really wanted to work with the natural topography,” he said.

The luxury apartment complex, which started off in 1998 with 324 units, has since grown to 1142 units and sits on 120 acres on Hacks Cross Road between Players Club Parkway and Tournament Drive, which is less than one mile from TPC Southwind and FedEx’s world headquarters. The latest round of construction will bring Fieldstone’s number of total units to 1399.

