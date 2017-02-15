Farm and Fries Restaurant Gets OK to Begin Construction

VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to approve a development agreement for MW Ventures to move forward with the construction of a restaurant called Farm and Fries.

Mark and Marie Waugh, the owners of both Farm and Fries and MW Ventures, plan to build a 2,639-square-foot restaurant at 7724 Poplar Pike in Old Germantown.

Last July, the Germantown Design Review Commission approved a change of use on the property from residential to restaurant use.

Then in early October, the Germantown Board of Zoning Appeals OK’d a variance on the property, and two weeks later the DRC approved the building elevations and site plan for Farm and Fries.

Now that the Project Development Contract has been approved, Farm and Fries will be able to move forward with construction plans for the actual development of the project.