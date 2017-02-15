Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Farm and Fries Restaurant Gets OK to Begin Construction

By Patrick Lantrip

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to approve a development agreement for MW Ventures to move forward with the construction of a restaurant called Farm and Fries.

Mark and Marie Waugh, the owners of both Farm and Fries and MW Ventures, plan to build a 2,639-square-foot restaurant at 7724 Poplar Pike in Old Germantown.

Last July, the Germantown Design Review Commission approved a change of use on the property from residential to restaurant use.

Then in early October, the Germantown Board of Zoning Appeals OK’d a variance on the property, and two weeks later the DRC approved the building elevations and site plan for Farm and Fries.

Now that the Project Development Contract has been approved, Farm and Fries will be able to move forward with construction plans for the actual development of the project.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 47 98 2,272
MORTGAGES 74 160 2,874
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 207 363 5,034
BANKRUPTCIES 63 125 1,775
BUSINESS LICENSES 38 74 844
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 50 121 1,869
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 45 417

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.