Experts Provide Recruiting Tips For Increasingly Active Job Market

VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Qualified job seekers should see more career options opening up this year, as nearly 50 percent of employers are expecting to increase staffing in 2017, according to Employer Associations of America.

With more power to choose and negotiate new opportunities than they have had in years, job seekers and employers are turning to local recruiters and social media as ways of breaking through and landing coveted positions.

“Companies have already started the hiring trend. It really began in the last quarter of last year,” said Kristin Lockhart, director of recruiting services at Adams Keegan. “The supply and demand curves are shifting. Where once we had a huge supply of candidates and small demand for them, now the demand is increasing and the pool of candidates is shrinking.”

She recommends that companies snatch up great candidates when they find them because they might not be on the market for long.

“You can’t think about hiring them for two weeks and come back to them because they will have another job,” she said.

Adams Keegan assists more than 500 client companies across the country, handling payroll, benefits, 401(k) and worker’s comp administration, recruiting and other human resources functions.

Lockhart started recruiting in Memphis 13 years ago as an independent recruiter after moving back to the area, and Adams Keegan was one of her clients.

“My coming here allowed them to offer recruiting services to those clients as well as me continuing to manage a recruiting business independently, so you don’t have to be an Adams Keegan client to do recruiting through us,” said Lockhart.

Jeff Mann, owner of Mann Financial Recruiting in Germantown, counts Lockhart as one of his mentors. His 4-year-old company touts 75 banking clients on a national level, focusing on placement for SBA and commercial lending positions.

“It seems that everybody is hiring,” Mann said. “All of the banks seem to be ramping up for a big production year. Everyone seems to be very positive about the future.”

“Years ago, searching for jobs was all about sending out resumes and securing an interview, and now there are so many resumes that come in for every position,” Lockhart said.

Some companies, especially those like FedEx Corp. that receive a large number of resumes, use data-driven decision-making, with applicant tracking systems that score resumes based on the number of hits for keywords and the best fit.

“The higher the score, the better chance your resume will be read,” said Lockhart. “I always tell candidates that their resumes are turning into a Google search. You have to have keywords.”

Candidates should make sure that their resume reflects the specific job they are applying for with words from the job description.

Job boards like Monster.com are less useful than in years past, while building relationships through social media sites like LinkedIn and Facebook has become a key tool for businesses to stay in touch with qualified professionals in their field in case a need arises.

“I see social media becoming much more effective for reaching a wide audience,” said Lockhart, who notes that job postings on Monster are only up for 30 days. “Recruiting efforts have to keep up with the times and be creative – candidates with jobs that are comfortable are not searching job boards.”

Mann has seen job hopping become more prevalent in the banking industry in recent years.

“People are moving around much more frequently than they used to, and that’s not necessarily a good thing,” he said. “I always receive resistance from a bank when I present a candidate who has had multiple jobs in the last few years. It’s always better to show more stability.”

Expect to see job fairs popping up at new locations this year, not just at colleges or career centers, as companies try to reach more people.

Another trend with retaining employees is happening with companies ditching the annual review process in favor of monthly reviews, something favored by the younger millennial workforce.

“They want that feedback in a faster format, so companies are giving them goals on a monthly basis to keep the employees more engaged,” Lockhart said.

Training investments will also return in 2017, as developing a workforce is more cost-effective than recruiting new talent.

“When companies were shutting down, that’s when training went away,” Lockhart said. “The biggest thing I saw in recruiting was people calling me to fill a position and saying they did not have the time or money to train them.”

Now the younger workforce is looking for opportunities to grow in their careers, to cross train to work in other company departments, and to get extra certifications and ways of developing themselves.

“They will feel more fulfilled, and the company is going to benefit from it because they have a better employee to use in other places,” Lockhart said.