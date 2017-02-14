VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Bartlett Area Chamber will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bartlett Event Center, 5785 Stage Road. Paulo Aur of American Paper Optics will present “Don’t Be Eclipsed by the Competition,” the facts about the total eclipse coming in August and how one Bartlett company jumped ahead of the competition. Cost is $20. Register at bartlettchamber.org by Monday, Feb. 13, at noon.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Tammy Zurak of Z Photog Studio will present “How to Build Your Personal Brand.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Fisher Phillips Memphis attorney Rob Ratton will present a seminar titled “When Employees Walk Out With More Than Memories” Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greater Memphis Chamber, 22 N. Front St., suite 200. Ratton will present strategies and legal tools needed to protect your business when the star employee decides to play for the other team. Cost is $25. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.

Opera Memphis will perform Gilbert & Sullivan’s family classic “The Pirates of Penzance” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. In conjunction with the show, Opera Memphis is partnering with the Mid-South Buccaneers for Pirate Fest – a free afternoon of pirate games, art activities, stories and live music from the Bluff City Barnacles – Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GPAC. Pirate Fest is free for everyone (no tickets needed); tickets to the performance can be purchased at operamemphis.org.

Ballet Memphis will present its winter mixed-repertory show, “Places Beyond,” Friday through Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. The show includes two new original works and a reprise of company favorite “Angels in the Architecture.” Visit balletmemphis.org for show times and tickets.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Kathy Mattea in concert as part of the inaugural On Stage at the Halloran Centre series on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $25. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.