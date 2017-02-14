Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

CA Moves Printing To Jackson In April

By Bill Dries

Updated 9:25AM
The Commercial Appeal will no longer be printed in Memphis starting in April.

The newspaper announced Monday, Feb. 13, that printing of the daily will move to Jackson, Tennessee where The Jackson Sun newspaper is printed, effective with the April 18 edition.

Like The Commercial Appeal, the Jackson newspaper is owned by Gannett Co.

The move means the elimination of 19 full-time jobs at The Commercial Appeal plant at 495 Union Avenue, a building originally built as the home to two newspapers before the afternoon daily The Press Scimitar went out of business in the early 1980s.

The three-story high presses at the Memphis office are 43 years old while the Jackson presses are considered state-of-the-art with the capability for more color pages and better print reproduction quality.

The Memphis plant will keep a packaging facility where advertising supplements are inserted into the paper as well as a small shop that does custom commercial print work.

