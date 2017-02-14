Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 32 | Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Artificial Insemination Parenting Bill Draws LGBT Criticism

By ERIK SCHELZIG , Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gay rights advocates are raising the alarm about a Tennessee bill they say could make it impossible for same-sex couples to be recognized as the legal parents of children.

The bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver would repeal a 1977 state law that declared children born as a result of artificial insemination to be the legitimate offspring of the husband and wife.

Weaver in a Facebook post denies that her bill is aimed at same-sex marriage, and argues it would not de-legitimize children because another state law addresses parentage without asking about the method of conception.

But LGBT activists see a pattern aimed at diminishing their rights. They note another Republican bill is seeking to eliminate gender-neutral interpretations of "mother," ''father," ''husband," and "wife."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 47 98 2,272
MORTGAGES 74 160 2,874
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 156 4,827
BANKRUPTCIES 63 125 1,775
BUSINESS LICENSES 38 74 844
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 71 1,819
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 45 417

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.