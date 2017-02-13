Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 31 | Monday, February 13, 2017

Tennessee Gets First Female State Architect

The Associated Press

Updated 5:22PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee State Building Commission has voted to appoint Ann McGauran as State Architect, making her the first woman to get the job since the position was created in 1955.

State officials say McGauran has more than 25 years of architectural and project management experience. She has been working in the Tennessee Department of General Services since 2014. McGauran has also spent a great deal of her professional life in the private sector, including with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The State Architect and staff provide support to the State Building Commission and oversee state capital projects and real estate transactions.

The State Building Commission voted unanimously to appoint McGauran to the position.

