Warriors Get Revenge against Grizzlies 122-107

VOL. 132 | NO. 31 | Monday, February 13, 2017

Maybe it was as simple as the law of probabilities.

“They weren’t losing three times in a row,” Tony Allen said after the Golden State Warriors came into FecExForum and beat the Grizzlies 122-107 Friday night, Feb. 10.

The Grizzlies (33-23) had beaten the Warriors in the teams' two previous meetings this season. They won 110-89 in Memphis in December, and on Jan. 6 they rallied from 24 points down at Oracle Arena to win 128-119 in overtime.

Stephen Curry didn’t evade the question of extra motivation, saying, “For sure, you never want to lose three times to a team. We have a certain sense of pride on this team.”

It showed up in multiple ways. Klay Thompson’s 36 points and eight made threes, that’s the usual stuff for the Warriors. But Draymond Green made NBA history by becoming the first player to record a triple-double without scoring double-digit points.

Green finished his night with four points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a franchise-record 10 steals. More remarkable, he was having trouble with his contact lenses early in the game and actually seeing double. He had no idea he was on the way to making history.

“I never knew,” he said. “I can’t see anything like the rebounds, assists or steals. I knew Klay was knocking down the shots, so I knew the assists started to get up there. I impact the game in many other ways than scoring.”

The Grizzlies never had a lead in the game and there would be no incredible comeback this time or even a serious run. The Warriors (45-8) pulled away in the third quarter. Memphis coach David Fizdale was ejected at the 9:19 mark of the quarter after being hit with consecutive technical fouls.

“I lost my cool,” Fizdale said. “To leave my team out there fighting and I’m in the back watching it from my office, I just apologize to my team because the main thing I preach is move on to the next play. And I didn’t do that.”

The Warriors carried a 98-77 lead into the fourth quarter and stretched their advantage to as many as 26 points. Golden State converted 19 Memphis turnovers into 25 points.

“When they make shots, they put you in a bad spot,” said center Marc Gasol, who had 17 points and seven assists. “It’s how they were getting the shots that frustrated us the most. That puts too much pressure on our offense. They played a little different defensively and we couldn’t make the reads that we normally would. Guys start to get frustrated, and we can’t really find a rhythm, and we lose.”

Fizdale said he expected the Warriors’ best shot.

“They were going to come in here with a certain type of mentality,” he said. “I tried to prepare our team for that.”

