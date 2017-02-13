Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 31 | Monday, February 13, 2017

New Vols Offensive Line Coach Wells Was Arrested Last Year

The Associated Press

Updated 5:22PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – New Tennessee offensive line coach Walt Wells had a DUI arrest and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving last year while he was an offensive quality control assistant on the Volunteers' staff.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Friday school officials knew of Wells' arrest before promoting him. Wells was announced Tuesday as Tennessee's offensive line coach.

Robinson said Wells was suspended two weeks without pay and ordered to attend alcohol counseling after his arrest on Feb. 4, 2016. Robinson said "we monitored his behavior throughout the past year" before promoting him.

Wells received a six-month suspended sentence Aug. 25 and had to perform 24 hours of community service and pay $507.25 in fines and court costs.

Knoxville radio station WNML first reported Wells' arrest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

