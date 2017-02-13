Methodist North Taps New CEO

VOL. 132 | NO. 31 | Monday, February 13, 2017

In hindsight, it’s no surprise Florence Jones decided to pursue a career in health care more than four decades ago. A lot about the profession, of course, was different back then. But Jones – tapped in recent days as the new CEO at Methodist North Hospital after serving as chief nursing officer and interim CEO there – had the same motivation then as she does today.

When basically all of your role models and family members around you are professionals like nurses and teachers, Jones explained, it puts an idea in your head about how to give something back to the world.

“That’s kind of what drove me this way,” said Jones, whose 41-year career in health care includes 25 years in administration and leadership roles.

Before joining Methodist in 2008, she held leadership positions in health care systems across the Southeast, including serving as chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer for Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Mississippi; chief operating officer for Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Florida; COO for River Region Healthcare in Vicksburg, Mississippi; and in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare president and CEO Michael Ugwueke – back when he was the CEO at Methodist South – recruited her to Methodist.

“He talked about the mission, vision and values of serving community, the whole community,” Jones remembers. “Just his whole personality – I was like, I want to work with this guy.”

For his part, Ugwueke described Jones’ track record at Methodist alone as exemplary and the right fit for the top executive slot at Methodist North.

“Her energy, focus and total commitment to the mission and vision of this organization,” he said, “made her a natural fit for the job.”

Stay in one industry long enough – perhaps as long as four decades, as Jones has done in her field – and no surprise, things start to look a lot different from the earlier days. There are plenty of obvious improvements, like technological advances, but also ways of doing things differently than before.

The big ones tend to fall into the buckets of engagement and transparency. Families and patients are now much more deeply engaged in their care, she says, and hospitals are expected to be exceedingly transparent in almost every aspect of their operations.

“Of course, technology, medicine and resources – all that’s much better,” she said. “But even with that, I can remember when basically people didn’t ask about their care or their medicine. They left it up to their doctor to handle everything. Patients can access their medical records now. I remember when ICUs were closed and nobody could come in.”

She believes educating the patient and family about their care and involving them has been the biggest change.

“And then the focus on ensuring quality. Health care always focused on quality, but, again, we’re measuring it much more robustly now.”

As far as her vision for Methodist North, she wants it to be seen as an institution of “choice.” One way to achieve that is through community engagement, which is why there’s a community advisory group Jones says she’ll be meeting with monthly.

It’s comprised of representatives of churches, social groups and businesses and is meant to help keep them informed about what’s going on.

“I grew up in an environment where my mentors served and gave back to the community,” she says. “This profession was just the ideal for me. I feel fortunate and honored to be able to be in this position. I get excited, really, when I think about it.”