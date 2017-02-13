VOL. 132 | NO. 31 | Monday, February 13, 2017

First Tennessee’s Wildfire Relief Effort Tops $200,000

In response to wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses and displaced thousands of residents in Gatlinburg and surrounding areas, the First Tennessee Foundation in November announced that it would match donations from the public to the East Tennessee Red Cross, up to a total of $50,000.

Public donations collected totaled almost $170,000, in addition to the First Tennessee Foundation’s match of $50,000, for a total of $220,000.

According to First Tennessee, since the wildfires began, more than 400 Red Cross workers from across the country have served about 39,000 meals and snacks; provided more than 3,000 overnight stays in seven emergency shelters; and provided 3,000 contacts for health services and emotional support for the victims.

– Andy Meek

Crosswood, nexAir File Infill Permits at Crosstown

Two more Crosstown Concourse tenants are laying the groundwork for their big move into the ambitious Midtown mixed-use unit.

Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. filed a $1.5 million building permit application for tenant infill with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for nexAir, which specializes in welding equipment and industrial and medical gases.

Grinder, Taber & Grinder also applied for a $850,000 building permit for Crosswood LLC that lists “retail whitebox work” in the description.

Looney Ricks Kiss was named the architect for both projects located at 1350 Concourse Ave.

Crosswood and nexAir are the fourth and fifth future Crosstown Concourse tenants to apply for building permits in a little over a week.

– Patrick Lantrip

Accredo to Undergo $2 Million Renovation

Accredo Health Services filed a $2 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for its 1610 Century Center Parkway location.

Corna Kokosing Construction Co. was listed as the contractor and Windsor at Century Center was listed as the owner.

The permit calls for renovations of an existing one-story office space, which includes “conference rooms, break rooms and general office areas.”

Memphis-based Accredo, a specialty pharmacy operating as a unit of Express Scripts, provides drugs to treat serious medical conditions such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia and cancer. It also provides patients counseling on medication usage, administration and storage as well as potential side effects and adverse reactions.

Accredo’s office is located inside the Century Center Business Park, a 50,000-square-foot mixed-used office park built in 2002. Century Center sits on 5.4 acres south of Interstate 40 at the Kirby-Whitten Road exit.

The building was last appraised for $4.1 million in 2016, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

– Patrick Lantrip

Crosstown High Pulls Building Permit

Crosstown High School is the latest tenant of the highly anticipated Crosstown Concourse to file for a building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

The $403,657 permit for 1365 Tower Ave. lists tenant infill under the description.

Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. was listed as the contractor, and the architect is ANF Architects.

Last week, two other Crosstown tenants, The Curb Market and Tech901, filled similarly priced permits that also listed Grinder, Taber & Grinder as the contractor.

In August, Shelby County Schools board members approved Crosstown High as a charter school. In January, Chris Terrill, an educator from Mooresville, North Carolina, was named as the school’s first executive director.

Crosstown High, which is the result of a partnership with Christian Brothers University, will open in the 2018-2019 academic year for grades 9-12 with a capacity for 500 students.

– Patrick Lantrip

UT Seeks Multimillion-Dollar Building Permit

The University of Tennessee has filed a $3.7 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

The permit calls for a build-out of the sixth floor, and lists Barnes & Brower Inc. as the contractor.

The site is listed as 881 Madison Ave., which is home to the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy.

Rusty Foster with Evans Taylor Foster Childress was named as the architect.

– Patrick Lantrip